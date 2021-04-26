A boil-water notice in Copperas Cove was lifted Sunday for businesses and residences along Business Highway 190.
Repairs to a damaged water line on Friday prompted the boil-water notice to be issued for the 1400 to 2700 blocks of East Business Highway 190 and the 800 to 1300 blocks of East Avenue D.
“Water samples have come back clear and the Boil Water Notice has been rescinded,” the city said in a news release.
