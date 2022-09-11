BOIL WATER GRAPHIC

Water service will be interrupted for properties on South Main Street in Nolanville on Tuesday, according to a public notice issued Friday by the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3. Crews are scheduled to be onsite at 203 S. Main St. in Nolanville to repair a water leak, weather permitting.

“This Public Notice only affects customers at the below addresses located on S. Main St., Nolanville: 100, 103, 106, 109, 111, 203,” the notice stated. “WCID3 is not expecting any other addresses to be affected, but the possibility always exists when doing water line repairs.”

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.