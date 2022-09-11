Water service will be interrupted for properties on South Main Street in Nolanville on Tuesday, according to a public notice issued Friday by the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3. Crews are scheduled to be onsite at 203 S. Main St. in Nolanville to repair a water leak, weather permitting.
“This Public Notice only affects customers at the below addresses located on S. Main St., Nolanville: 100, 103, 106, 109, 111, 203,” the notice stated. “WCID3 is not expecting any other addresses to be affected, but the possibility always exists when doing water line repairs.”
Officials said, once the repairs are complete, a precautionary boil water order will go into effect for residents at the addresses affected by the water interruption.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality,
“In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice,” according to officials. Questions may be directed to Bell County WCID Nol. 3 at 254-698-6885.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.