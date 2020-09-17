The city of Copperas Cove announced to residents that a mailer that was being sent out about water tests was not sent out by the city.
A third party from Cedar Park was sending out the mailer asking for the residents to provide a completed form and water sample, according to a news release from the city.
“We want to ensure our residents that we have not contracted with, nor are we working with, this particular business,” the release said.
Residents with questions or concerns can call 254-547-4221 ext. 6243 or email kkeller@copperascovetx.gov.
