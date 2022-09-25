With little to no rain last week, residents in Killeen questioned why they were driving through wet streets and seeing hundreds of gallons of water flowing from neighborhood hydrants.
On Tuesday, The Herald sent an e-mail to the City for an explanation asking Executive Director of Communications Janell J. Lewis Ford for answers as to why some curbsides were overflowing with the precious resource. In an e-mail received Friday the following information was provided:
“Our Public Works team confirms flushing the system occurs throughout the city for routine maintenance and is an ‘as needed’ service to the system to prevent stagnant water in the lines.”
The Herald included a question about the timing of this procedure, to which the city responded that there was extra flushing being done around the Veterans Memorial Boulevard and W.S. Young Drive intersection, “due to the water infrastructure being tested for... (a) project that is happening.”
Further explaining that “the Project now known as ‘Station42’...it’s the project also formerly known as the ‘Robinson42’ apartments by the NRP Group.”
“This additional flushing in that area is expected to be completed by the end of this week,” the release said.
A question that went unanswered by the city to date is if this flushing is done on a schedule and is that schedule available to the citizens of Killeen?
