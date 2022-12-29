Residents in 46 of the 60 buildings at Stone Hill Apartments in Killeen had water restored Wednesday, according to a statement from CLK Multifamily Management, which manages the local apartment complex.
“Sub-freezing temperatures affected plumbing and water supply at all buildings at Stone Hill, as they did at homes and businesses throughout much of the country,” said Mike Keith, director of human resources and risk management at the Memphis-based management company. “Communicating frequently with our residents, our team and contractors have diligently worked since the onset of the storm to minimize the disruption and, as of tonight (Wednesday), have restored water service to 46 of 60 buildings.”
He added, “the other 14 buildings are anticipated to be restored tomorrow (Thursday), if no other issues arise.”
Some residents have been out of running water since Friday, when freezing temperatures in Killeen reached around 17 degrees with a wind chill near zero.
Tenants at Stone Hill were told to use two communal vacant apartment bathrooms available to those without water, according to an article by local CBS affiliate KWTX.
When the Herald called to speak to someone at the complex about the situation, it was referred to Keith and given an email address.
Wednesday afternoon, several vehicles bearing the names of plumbing companies and an apartment restoration company could be seen with work crews on the grounds and inside several buildings. Debris piles could be seen outside several apartment units with what appeared to be water damaged wood and insulation materials.
