After a 5-2 consensus vote at Tuesday’s Killeen City Council workshop meeting, the council effectively ended a proposed water rate increase. And with complaints and social media posts regarding excessive water bills, it’s obvious many in the Killeen community do not want to pay more for water.
“My water bill has doubled over the last two months and the city can’t tell me why,” said resident Meghan Killen by email. “I’ve had the meter checked, but if I want a new one, I have to pay for it.”
At Tuesday’s workshop, the proposed water rate increase was effectively voted out of consideration, with no input given from audience members. Monthly residential water rates for 2,000 gallons, including water and wastewater rates, were set to increase from a current amount of $31.96 to $33.42 beginning in October, an increase of $1.46 per month. For 5,000 gallons, it would have risen from $49.07 to $51.64, an increase of $2.57.
City Council members Butch Menking and Juan Rivera voted to bring the item back for discussion, with council members Shirley Fleming, Gregory Johnson, Steve Harris, Jim Kilpatrick, Debbie Nash-King voting to halt discussion on the item, in effect killing it.
In the days since Tuesday, Menking declined to comment on the issue, and no reply was received from the other council members.
The proposed water-rate increases were already factored into the city’s proposed fiscal year 2021 budget — scheduled to be approved this Tuesday — throwing a last-minute wrench into the city’s budget process. With the vote to end halt discussion on the proposed rates, the city now has to amend the proposed budget.
“The budget was presented reflecting the proposed rates, so the revised revenue estimates will be included in the budget adoption presentation Tuesday,” Killeen Spokesperson Hilary Shine said by email.
Under the proposed rates, the city was expecting to bring in $45.4 million in revenue for the city’s water and sewer fund, offsetting a similar total for projected expenses.
With no increase in the water rates, however, that revenue will go down to about $42.9 million. Specifically, Shine said Friday, the city expects the reduction in revenue to be $2,477,936.
Water rates
While some residents and council members are against raising water rates, a study by a firm hired by the city found that Killeen already has some the lowest water rates when compared to both local cities and other Texas cities that are about the same size as Killeen.
The report from NewGen Strategies and Solutions, a Richardson-based management consulting firm, provided water and wastewater rate figures comparing Killeen with Copperas Cove, Belton, Harker Heights and Temple.
The other four cities’ rates are $80.50, $57.10, $54.15, and $53.60, respectively, for 5,000 gallons per month. Killeen’s came in the lowest at $49.07. For 10,000 gallons, those numbers were $133, $100.60, $87.60, and $99.60, with Killeen’s the lowest at $83.92.
Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved an increase of its utility rates — for water and sewer, solid waste and stormwater drainage. The council also eliminated the senior citizen discount for the utility rates.
The base rates for water and sewer raise from $14 to $20. A residential customer who uses 5,000 gallons of water will now see a bill of of $85.89 for water and wastewater, under the new rates which go into effect Oct. 1.
As in Killleen, Copperas Cove residents were apprehensive about a rate hike, but the Cove council voted for the hike anyway.
One resident, Cheryl Lewis, said she felt that residents were being used for profit by the city.
Councilwoman Dianne Campbell said rates increased as a result of the rate increasing to the city, the cost of providing clean water and the cost of providing firefighting services.
The senior discount was eliminated, because the law firm that represents the city issued an opinion that the discount was discriminatory.
Killeen water
As of July, Killeen has 52,604 active water customers, Shine said.
“The City currently pays Bell County Water Control/Improvement District (WCID#1) 67 cents per 1,000 gallons; in FY 2021, the City will pay 72 cents per 1,000 gallons,” Shine said. “Regarding what the city pays per gallon, it is important to note that this does not include the fixed charges for the City’s portion of WCID debt service, the annual option water payment, or the system rate water contract payment. It also does not include the City’s internal operational and debt service costs for maintenance and improvements of water infrastructure.”
In an article published in April by the Killeen Daily Herald, the WCID-1 — which controls water in Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Belton, Fort Hood and parts of Nolanville — plans to raise its water rates on Oct. 1. As stated previously, the rate is currently 67 cents per 1,000 gallons and will increase to 72 cents per 1,000 gallons in October, according to the district’s budget that was approved that month.
In April, WCID-1 District Manager Ricky Garrett said if the “Killeen retail rate goes up exactly the same amount, the impact would be 5 cents per 1,000 gallons. For the average homeowner, usage is between 7,000 and 8,000 gallons monthly. The bill would go up by 35 to 40 cents per month based on our increase.”
However, Killeen’s proposed rates were well above that.
Shine responded to this apparent discrepancy.
“As for WCID#1, their rate adjustment was just 5 cents for water and 2 cents for sewer,” she said. “The total additional cost for water and sewer treatment is estimated at $357,383 for the year (we currently pay about $15 million, so it’s a 2% increase).”
Shine also cited the NewGen report. Specifically, the report stated: “Assuming ‘normalized’ consumption, the utility’s revenues are insufficient, particularly revenues from water customers,” and “Recommend City continue to carefully evaluate overall utility revenue performance and ensure rates remain sufficient, particularly in light of future capital improvements.”
With respect to such capital improvements, Mayor Jose Segarra has been a proponent of such projects, in particular, repair of infrastructure on the city’s north side, including water systems, to benefit low-income residents.
“Those are the ones who are going to be hurt the most,” Segarra said during discussion on the proposed rate increase at the Tuesday workshop.
Council member Johnson said during the meeting he opposed raising water rates during a pandemic.
Water bill issues
When the Herald asked city residents about the issue last week, they reported a number of issues surrounding water bills.
“My August water bill was $190.00 for the month,” said Reeser Clare by email. “My normal bill is 90 to 100. I called Killeen water to question my bill and the clerk tried to tell me that was a normal bill. I ran my sprinklers one time a day during this time but I do not understand how that would double my bill. The clerk continued to try and tell me that it matches my bill and is correct. Many of my friends stated their bills increased also.”
Megan Michaels said her May bill was about 2,000 gallons higher than normal, but that was expected due to her swimming pool.
“We normally use around 6500 gallons,” she said by email. “I went out of state as well as my four year old and we are the only people in the house. We left June 10 and came back July 20, so we were gone every single day of the following billing cycle but somehow used 17,200 gallons. I called the water department and they came out to check the meter and said its spinning and I have a leak somewhere. I called my property management company (five weeks ago) and told them and they still have not sent someone out yet.
“My grass is dead everywhere and nothing in the house is leaking. So if it was leaking it still would be because nobody has been to look at it. I got my new bill the other day and we were home all but seven days of it and its 5,000 gallons less than the month we weren’t here. Still double what it normally is and has been the three-plus years I’ve been in this house.”
Budget issues
The Water and Sewer Fund proposed revenues of $45,421,044 are 4.3% higher than the FY 2020 Adopted Budget and 2.8% higher than current year forecasted revenue, adjusted for the bond refunding, according to the City Manager’s Message in the proposed budget, prior to the expected amendment this week.
“The primary reasons for the increase in revenues is a recommended water rate increase and assumed growth of the city,” according to the message from City Manager Kent Cagle.
“The last year the city adjusted rates was in fiscal year 2016 for water and fiscal 2015 for sewer. Since the last rate adjustment, water treatment costs through the WCID-1 increased every year. Sewer treatment costs through WCID-1 increased all but one year. Water and sewer treatment costs will increase again in FY 2021,” according to the city.
“A five-year rate analysis was performed to determine the level of rate adjustments needed in the coming years. The results of the analysis recommend a water rate increase in FY 2021 and no increase in sewer rates. An additional tier was added for high volume users that use more than 30,000 gallons monthly.”
If the proposed water rate increased would have passed, Killeen’s rates would still be “among the lowest regionally and compared to our benchmark cities,” according to the city. “Rate adjustments are necessary to ensure the sustainability of the City’s water and sewer system. Rates not being adjusted since FY 2016 was one of the reasons given by Standard and Poor’s for revising Water and Sewer Revenue Bond from AA-Stable to AA-Negative Outlook.”
According to the proposed budget, Water and Sewer Fund expenses for the coming fiscal year are $45,421,044, which is 5.1% higher than the FY 2020 Adopted Budget and 10.9% higher than current year forecasted expenses.
The increase in expenses is due to the $1.4 million debt service on a new bond issue for a new water tower in south Killeen, $1.1 million in additional capital improvement projects, and an estimated $357,383 increase in water and sewer treatment costs.”
To learn more about municipal codes related to water rates and usage, visit https://library.municode.com/tx/killeen/codes/code_of_ordinances?nodeId=PTIICOOR_CH30WASESEDI_ARTIVRACH.
