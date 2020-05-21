North Killeen residents will see construction for waterline replacements around mid-June, according to city officials on Thursday.
The Killeen City Council approved last week a more than $2 million contract with TTG Utilities, a Gatesville-based construction company, to replace old water lines in northwest Killeen. The project consists of replacing 24,000 feet of 6-inch and 8-inch water lines along 13 different streets within the area bordered by West Rancier Avenue, Williamson Drive and Garth Drive. Fire hydrants in the area will also be replaced.
The construction will “help eliminate the number of waterline breaks, increase available fire flow and improve water quality in this area,” according to city reports.
City spokesperson Hilary Shine said the company is responsible for notifying residents who are directly impacted by the construction.
“General notices including road closures will be distributed through the city’s Communications department,” Shine said.
When asked if the project would produce boil water notices, Shine said it is possible “as tie-ins are made to the existing infrastructure.”
“As with all boil water notices, affected properties will be notified directly, and public notification will be made through the communications department,” Shine said.
The project — funded by the 2013 Water and Sewer Bond and the city’s 2020 capital improvement project construction fund — is expected to be completed in 2021.
