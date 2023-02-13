Volunteers are invited to help keep Copperas Cove beautiful, when the KCCB committee hosts a waterway clean up event March 4.
According to a news release, all interested volunteers should meet in the parking lot of the local Giovanni’s Italian Restaurant from 8 to 10 a.m. to check in and receive area assignments. Necessary supplies will be provided. There will also be coffee and doughnuts, provided by Giovanni’s. The restaurant is located at 111 W. Bus. US 190.
