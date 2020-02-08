Cove Waterway cleanup

In this file photo, Silvia Rhoads, center, of Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful, gives a safety briefing prior to the Waterway Cleanup on March 10, 2018.

 File photo

The waterway cleanup event hosted by Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful is 8 to 10 a.m. March 7, according to a news release by Copperas Cove city spokesman Kevin Keller.

Volunteers should meet at the parking lot of the library, 501 S. Main St., for assignments. Supplies, breakfast, water and supplies will be provided.

