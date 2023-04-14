Belton Lake

An aerial image of the Belton Lake water treatment plant is seen from Google Earth.

 Google Earth

Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 has asked Killeen for an additional $431,789 as part of its $11.3 million power-resiliency project.

“The district informed the customers (who) receive water from the Lake Belton Water Plant that their original intent to sell $9,570,000 in water system revenue bonds to finance the project was insufficient and an additional $998,512 is needed to fund (it),” according to a staff report from Jeff Reynolds, the city’s executive director of public works. “This additional funding is needed due to an increase in actual project pricing compared to the original request for proposal pricing received in March of 2022.”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

