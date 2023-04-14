Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 has asked Killeen for an additional $431,789 as part of its $11.3 million power-resiliency project.
“The district informed the customers (who) receive water from the Lake Belton Water Plant that their original intent to sell $9,570,000 in water system revenue bonds to finance the project was insufficient and an additional $998,512 is needed to fund (it),” according to a staff report from Jeff Reynolds, the city’s executive director of public works. “This additional funding is needed due to an increase in actual project pricing compared to the original request for proposal pricing received in March of 2022.”
For Killeen, the additional money accounts for more than 43% of the debt service on the project. That number for Copperas Cove and Harker Heights is 18.2% ($182,160.97 apiece). It’s 13.5% for Belton ($134,934.05), 2.7% for Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3 ($26,986.82) and 4% for 439 Water Supply Corporation ($40,480.22).
“The district submitted Addendum No. 8 requesting this additional funding as a lump-sum payment ... to the district on or before July 1, 2023,” the staff report shows. “The budget amendment from finance for this funding will be presented at the council workshop” on April 18.
Bell County WCID-1 supplies water to Killeen, Fort Hood, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Belton, WCID-3 in Nolanville and the 439 Water Supply Corporation.
The principal amount of debt service on the power-resiliency project for Killeen through September 2042 is almost $5 million. With interest payments, the total debt obligation is more than $7.5 million.
“Senate Bill 3 of the 87th Texas Legislature requires all water providers to develop and implement an emergency preparedness plan,” according to the staff report. “A key factor of the EPP is the ability to provide water to all customers at a 20-psi minimum pressure for at least 24-hours in the event of a system-wide power outage. The district’s EPP includes the installation of standby generators at the Lake Belton Water Plant.”
Residents in Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove and Nolanville were left without backup power in May when an Oncor fuse blew, causing the plant to lose power for three hours, and forcing 200,000 people and businesses across the area to be placed under boil-water notices for days.
Similarly, during Winter Storm Uri in February 2021, the district lost power at portions of the plant.
Senate Bill 3 requires special districts such as WCID No. 1 to have backup generation that would provide continuous power in the event of outages that last longer than 24 hours.
In Killeen, the city has a contract with WCID No. 1 for delivery of 42 million gallons a day. The district’s raw water supply comes from the Brazos River Authority contractually. In turn, WCID No. 1 may issue contract-revenue bonds after consulting with other wholesale customers to finance capital projects.
According to its website, the water district is the largest municipal customer of the Brazos River Authority, contracting more than 62,000 acre-feet of water each year from Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes, where WCID-1 has water treatment plants.
The district was created in the 1950s to provide a municipal water supply in the area and to serve Fort Hood. Its budget this fiscal year is about $14 million.
WCID-1 contracts all of the water provided to its customers from the Brazos River Authority and draws raw water from Stillhouse Hollow Lake for residents in south Killeen and Belton Lake for all other residents.
Killeen City Council members are scheduled to consider the request during a workshop on Tuesday. That meeting is set for 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N. College St.
