The board that controls water for Killeen and the surrounding areas officially announced the resignation of one of its members Thursday morning.
Dick Young was the secretary/treasurer on the Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 board of trustees for around two years. He was recently approved for a development project in Killeen, making him ineligible for the board because he is now a developer. According to the Texas Water Code, developers can not serve on such boards.
“I just appreciate all of the help that y’all have given me and it’s been a great learning experience,” Young said during the virtual meeting.
Mitchell Jacobs, the president of the board spoke about Young’s time on the board, as well.
“You’ve left things in better shape than you found them. So I thank you for doing that with the board,” Jacobs said.
Young submitted his resignation letter to the district last week.
The board said it will be scheduling a special meeting to appoint Rob Robinson, a member of the board, to the secretary/treasurer duties, but it did not discuss how the board will fill the empty board seat.
Ricky Garrett, the general manager of the water district, said over the phone Thursday that he believes the board is discussing how to appoint a new member.
Previously when John Blankenship, the former president of the board, stepped down, the board accepted applications from residents and chose a member from those applications.
