The Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 board will be meeting today after postponing their meeting from last week.
The meeting agenda suggests that the board will be discussing and possibly approving multiple projects.
The most expensive of which is the excavation and construction of an influent meter vault for a total of $99,885.
Another project is the cleaning and coating of a chlorine basin at the Killeen wastewater plant for around $49,800.
Apart from the projects, the board will receive an update and report on master plan progress of the water system, according to the agenda on the district’s website.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the water district’s conference room, 201 S. 38th St., in Killeen.
Members of the public who are interested in listening to the meeting can visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/606445437 or call 646-749-3122 with access code 606-445-437 for audio of the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.