Crews from Bell County Water Control and Imporvement District No. 3 crews are onsite completing the repair of a leak. Customers living on the north side of Nolanville, as well as the CEFCO store, may experience low water pressure and/or water interruption during the repair.
A precautionary boil-water order has been placed in effect for the affected areas once services are restored.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required WCID-3, to notify customers that live within the Bella Charca Subdivision and in the Old Nolanville Road area, and in the Pecan Village Mobile Home Park who are affected by low water pressure or interruption of water service during the repairs, of the need to boil their water prior to consumption.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, the district urges that water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice.
Contact Bell County WCID No. 3 at 254-698-6885 with any questions.
