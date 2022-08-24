WCID

The Bell County Water Control No. 1 board of directors listens to Ricky Garrett, right, general manager of the water district, Thursday during a workshop to discuss the proposed Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget.

Following a 30-minute closed session Wednesday, the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 board approved a 5% salary increase for Ricky Garrett, the water district’s general manager.

Before the raise, Garrett was making an annual salary $179,934. With the 5% raise, he’ll be making over $188,000 per year.

