Following a 30-minute closed session Wednesday, the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 board approved a 5% salary increase for Ricky Garrett, the water district’s general manager.
Before the raise, Garrett was making an annual salary $179,934. With the 5% raise, he’ll be making over $188,000 per year.
“The board highly respects (Garrett) and we have confidence in the job he does and respect for the team he has in place,” WCID-1 board President Robert Robinson said after the meeting.
The water district provides the drinking water for Killeen, Harker Heights, Fort Hood, Copperas Cove and Belton.
Also approved during the board’s meeting in Killeen Wednesday morning was the district’s audit report for fiscal year 2021-22. Dane Legg, a partner at Lott, Vernon and Co. presented the WCID-1 board with the results.
“Coming into this year, I was a bit apprehensive,” Legg said. “But, this year’s audit is in compliance with no modifications.”
Legg referred board members to the balance sheet portion of the report and pointed out that revenue was .7% down because of a $6 million expense amount, much of which was depreciation, which was offset by only $3 million in assets.
The district is over funded in pensions at $1.2 million, down 7% from last year. The district’s total net position is up this year by 4.6%.
“The district is in compliance with debt coverage and overall in good shape going into the new fiscal year,” Legg said.
In other business, the board approved a contract in the amount of $79,837 for the backwash valve project at the Belton Water Plant with Prime Spec Construction in Liberty Hill.
Wastewater Treatment Superintendent Trevor Butler reported there were no significant issues other than the fact that recent rains had not significantly impacted daily operations. He also reported that a recent software upgrade had been competed smoothly.
“The new screener is working great and cleaning is done in about one-third the time,” Butler said. He advised the board that request for proposals “have been sent out for a bagger and bids should be available to bring to you at the next meeting.”
Deputy General Manager Keith Baker reviewed activity for the month and reported that crews had finished concrete work for the Belton Water Line.
“All material is on site waiting on the contractor for scheduling,” Baker said.
In his report, Garrett discussed a request from Stantech Consulting Services, Inc. to the Brazos River Authority to develop an integrated water resource plan. The first phase of that plan will focus on the Little River Watershed.
“According to Brazos River Authority, they want to use our protocol as a model because the detail is more useful than the state water plan,” Garrett said.
Garrett also reminded the board that there would be two contested elections in Precincts 1 and 6, and the district would be placing a notice of election in local papers.
