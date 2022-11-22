Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 board member Wallace Blair Williams has resigned from his Precinct 7 seat.
As the director for Precinct 7, Williams represented the Belton area. He also most recently served as the board’s vice president.
Williams resigned due to the sale of his property in the precinct’s boundaries, according to Ricky Garrett, general manager of WCID-1.
Section 54.102 of the Texas Water Code requires members of a water board to either own land subject to taxation in the district or to be a qualified voter within the district.
The board is expected to discuss Williams’ resignation and the process for filling the Precinct 7 Belton area vacancy at the next board meeting, tentatively scheduled for Dec. 5, according to Garrett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.