Water issue 1.jpg

Rosario “Rossy” Montalvo, chief plant operator of the Stillhouse Water Treatment Plant, holds up a water testing sample in January.

 Jacob Brooks | Herald

If residents in Killeen, Harker Heights, Belton, Copperas Cove, Nolanville and Fort Hood noticed a change in the odor or taste in their drinking water in February, that change may soon be over.

Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 — the area’s drinking water supplier — converted its water disinfection process from Feb. 1-28, and now that process is planned to be complete at midnight.

Water issue 2.jpg

The Stillhouse Water Treatment Plant provides south Killeen with drinking water.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.