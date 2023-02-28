If residents in Killeen, Harker Heights, Belton, Copperas Cove, Nolanville and Fort Hood noticed a change in the odor or taste in their drinking water in February, that change may soon be over.
Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 — the area’s drinking water supplier — converted its water disinfection process from Feb. 1-28, and now that process is planned to be complete at midnight.
The conversion changed the disinfectant from chloramines to “free chlorine,” according to WCID-1.
The water district, which provides drinking water to Killeen and other local cities “is ending its water treatment process of converting chloramines to free chlorine tonight, as planned,” Killeen officials said in a news release on Tuesday.
During the conversion period, residents may have experienced taste and odor changes associated with this type of temporary disinfectant conversion.
“Water crews conducted continuous water sampling to track the progression of the chlorine conversion through the distribution system. Customers were able to use the water as usual during the chlorine conversion, although taste and odor changes may have occurred during the conversion. Water will return to its normal taste and odor now that the chlorine conversion is complete,” according to the release.
“Disinfection is a critical part of the water treatment process that keeps drinking water free of harmful microorganisms, such as bacteria and viruses,” according to the release. “During the temporary change, BCWCID 1 suspended adding ammonia and used free chlorine to keep water disinfected as it travels through pipes.”
Public water systems are required to properly disinfect their water and maintain an adequate disinfectant residual in the distribution system. Chloramine, free chlorine combined with ammonia, is widely used as a disinfectant because it persists for long periods while also limiting the formation of disinfection by-product contaminants.
Prolonged use of chloramine coupled with other factors that can affect water quality, such as high temperatures or stagnation of water, may result in the growth and/or persistence of organic matter within the pipes of the distribution system, which may hinder the ability to maintain an adequate disinfectant residual. A temporary conversion to free chlorine, partnered with flushing activities, helps to rid distribution pipes of this organic matter and improve the quality of water overall, according to the city’s release.
“The City of Killeen has maintained a superior TCEQ rating since February of 2019,” the city added.
