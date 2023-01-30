Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3 has canceled repairs of a water line.
“The repairs will be rescheduled at a later date, at which time the public will be notified,” according to a news release.
Updated: January 30, 2023 @ 3:42 pm
WCID No. 3 serves Nolanville.
For questions about the repairs, call 254-698-6885.
