1. Yes. Keeping Kimble on provides structure and continuity during the transition period.

2. Yes. With Kimble in place, the department won’t be forced to rebalance responsibilities.

3. No. An assistant chief should have the opportunity to run KPD on an interim basis.

4. No. Continuing to pay Kimble for up to 12 weeks is an unncecessary taxpayer expense.

5. Unsure. It’s hard to say. There are both pluses and minuses to the situation.

Vote

View Results