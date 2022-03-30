Tempers were high on Tuesday as Killeen City Council members voiced their frustration at being forced to decide the fate of two time-sensitive applicants for the North Killeen Downtown Start-up and City of Killeen Small Business Relief Programs on immediate notice.
The North Killeen Downtown Start-up Program and the City of Killeen Small Business Relief Program were approved and announced in January, and were built using $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding. The programs set aside $500,000 for new businesses in downtown Killeen and $500,000 for small-business relief in North Killeen.
According to Councilman Ken Wilkerson, the point of both programs was to enable businesses to get a foothold in downtown, revitilizing and potentially renovating it in the process.
Councilwoman Mellisa Brown also clarified that the grants were originally intended for prospective business owners seeking to start their business, not to expand those currently in existence.
However, Assistant Manager Danielle Singh said Tuesday that she was placed in charge of reviewing over 100 applications and, without a set deadline, the applications kept pouring in. Complicating the matter was the fact that all businesses approved for ARPA funding must show how those funds would be used to recoup losses as result of the pandemic.
As a result, two applicants, Khandiese Cooper and Toni Ringgold, found themselves against hard deadlines of their own. Both Ringgold and Cooper have established businesses, and are requesting $110,000 and $150,000, respectively. Of these amounts, Ringgold requires $90,000 for the down payment on two small-business loans while Cooper needs $40,000 to secure the down payment on a brick and mortar location.
Under the gun
However, members of the City Council said that the way things played out Tuesday lacked transparency or fairness.
“First of all, I think this is a great idea for both of you. Both your presentations were great, looking at the business plans, I understand what they mean and what you intend to do for the community,” Councilman Ken Wilkerson said. “But I will say this: you probably don’t have to worry about getting funded because of the way this process worked — because we’re put under a gun to approve you.”
Wilkerson later said via email that the City Council is “in the process of making the process more equitable and fair,” and that he had assumed that he was the only one who felt it inappropriate to consider the two applicants ahead of the others.
Councilman Rick Williams said that the rushed nature of Ringgold and Cooper’s applications “failed” the city as well as the applicants, and that the applicants should have the opportunity to be judged together.
“Every person that has submitted an application and has been vetted should have the opportunity to be judged together. There’s nothing that I have seen that said we were making exceptions to bring these one or two at a time,” Williams said.
Williams clarified that he “certainly supports” the applicant’s businesses, and said that the fact Ringgold and Cooper were moving from a “home base” to a structure downtown echoes the intent of the program.
“However, I also want to ensure that we can be transparent in what we do, so that when we look back at this, it will appear that every person that took the time to submit had a fair opportunity to get their share of the money, and I think that, as a city, we have failed them and we have failed you,” he said. “I think we can do better, and we should have done better.”
Councilwoman Nina Cobb pointed out that, of what Brown approximated to be roughly 64 total completed applications, Ringgold and Cooper’s requests made up 26% of the total $1 million.
“To start up this business is 26% of our $1 million, and we have 20 pages of people that have great ideas,” she said.
Taking action
Despite their objections to the process, the City Council ultimately approved the letter of intent in a vote of 5-1. Williams voted to abstain, but without a legal or ethical disqualification, City Attorney Traci Briggs said that his vote would be counted as a no.
Strictly speaking, the letter of intent does not specify an approved amount for either Ringgold or Cooper; rather, it simply says that the City Council has the intention to approve their applications, ultimately funding them in the process.
The City Council also set a deadline for applications, April 12, after Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez motioned to do so with unanimous support.
Gonzalez noted that she knew the applicants through the City Council and that Ringgold was hired for a family event.
Cut off
Mayor Debbie Nash-King was forced to cut off several council members as their three-minute time limits expired.
Additionally, Brown was shut down multiple times as she tried to call two separate points of order, one in response to a city council member calling for the vote when there was no motion on the floor and another in response to a city council member attempting to open discussion on the item currently in question.
