For the Harker Heights Firefighter and Paramedic of the Year, saving lives is not an individual endeavor: it’s all about teamwork.
Kellie Mozek was honored with the award at the annual Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce Banquet on Jan. 13. She was told beforehand that she would be getting the award, but that did not dampen the experience.
“I was receiving my 10-year service pin and Chief Paul Sims announced it then,” Mozek said. “I was so surprised, honored and thankful. It took a couple of days for it to all soak in.”
Mozek has been a firefighter and a paramedic with the Harker Heights Fire Department since 2009, after eight years with the Copperas Cove Fire Department. She has more than 19 years of experience in the profession and is a training officer.
Rewards and challenges
“The best part of our job is just seeing that you actually made a difference in someone’s life,” she said. “Whether it be showing a young girl the ambulance and a fire truck and her telling you she wants to be a firefighter and seeing the smile on her face. Or if it’s a medical call and you can help and at the end of the call the family thanks you for helping.”
The job comes with its challenges, but it’s the team that gets her through the tough times.
“What helps me get through the challenges I face is absolutely my shift, A-shift: I’ve worked with them for 10 years now,” Mozek said. “I know for a fact that these firefighters, whom I call family, will have my back. We get through the challenges together.”
The path to public service
Mozek’s path began when she was a nursing assistant at a nursing home. A patient went into cardiac arrest.
“When the EMS crew came in to help, I saw a friend who was doing her EMT clinicals with them,” she said. “I was so impressed with how everyone worked together to try and save the life of a person they didn’t know.”
After her shift, she contacted that friend and said she wanted to be part of the team. During EMT school, another friend suggested she go into the Fire Academy, which would enhance her career.
“I was just 22 years old at that time, and my parents supported me through this crazy, rewarding adventure that I was about to begin,” Mozek said. “Growing up I really don’t remember ever having a career that I wanted to do. I was attending college to become a teacher. Never would I have thought I would be a firefighter and paramedic.”
It’s a tough job.
“We do a lot of training to make sure we’re the best we can be for our citizens that live in Harker Heights,” she said. “We’re a family. We make sure everyone goes home at the end of the shift to their families. I wouldn’t trade this career for anything.”
