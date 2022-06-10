The roots of the environmental nonprofit North San Gabriel Alliance, which is fighting a proposed chemical manufacturing plant near Florence, run deep into one local family’s history. The McCormick family’s Williamson County ranch, which has been passed down for generations since 1852, could be forever altered if Exfluor Research Corporation becomes their new neighbor.
“My great-grandmother would say, ‘Go naked and eat dirt, just don’t sell the land,’” said Maude McCormick Allen, secretary of the board of directors for the nonprofit the family formed to oppose the Exfluor Research Corporation’s proposal. “We’ve been stewards of this land for over 150 years ... we’ve protected and nourished and nurtured it and we’ve even suffered. All of us love this ranch. It’s also our livelihood.”
Her house on the family ranch is a mile away from the planned Exfluor plant location at 1100 County Road 236 in Williamson County.
Allen said the family first learned of the project in January.
“We started doing research into the company and what they wanted to do and the chemicals they wanted to use, which are not nice chemicals,” Allen said. “In March, we three cousins officially formed the Alliance.”
She said that they were inspired by other grassroots environmental organizations.
“We’ve seen other alliances work, such as Panther Creek fighting Oncor and the PEC (Pedernales Electric Cooperative) in the Lampasas area,” Allen said. “In that case, they actually won and PEC and Oncor had to use another route. A nonprofit can protect the environment so much easier than one person working alone.”
Why the controversy?
The proposed Exfluor site is surrounded by more than 150 “family residences, including historical farms, ranches, and homes, water recreation areas, agricultural lands, and wildlife conservation areas,” according to the North San Gabriel Alliance.
“Our goal is to protect the environment, so we’re concerned about the potential for air and water pollution,” Allen said. “We’re especially worried about the potential for runoff containing dangerous chemicals ending up in the San Gabriel River. It’s hurting us to have a chemical plant come in and release toxins that can harm us; our pets; our goats, cattle and horses; the wildlife and even our Live Oak trees. Just a couple of days ago, my husband saw two whooping cranes flying north, and we also have a nesting pair of bald eagles.”
She said that she’d like to see some changes in the notification requirements.
“A request for a water or air permit (from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) might be published in the paper, but it’s likely to be a tiny notice that nobody reads,” Allen said. “I think if the state is going to issue a permit allowing a company to release ‘hazardous air pollutants,’ they should notify by Certified U.S. Mail every landowner within a certain radius. We found out about this by accident, and that’s not right. Now we’re in the position of fighting something that has been going forward for months.”
Exfluor’s application was submitted to the TCEQ on July 9, 2021. The TCEQ on Feb. 23 preliminarily approved an air quality permit.
“The proposed facility will emit the following contaminants: hydrogen fluorides, carbon monoxide, hazardous air pollutants, nitrogen oxides and organic compounds,” according to the agency’s “notice of application and preliminary decision for an air quality permit” in February. “The executive director has made a preliminary decision to issue the permit because it meets all rules and regulations.”
Allen advised people to go to www.northsangabrielalliance.org and click “How to Help,” which has links to the TCEQ website for submitting comments and the Change.org petition.
“People can donate to our organization to help defray the costs of this fight,” she said. “We’re not wealthy, we’re just people who enjoy country living and who want to protect our way of life.”
As of June 8, the TCEQ has received 116 comments, four requests for hearings and 128 requests for a public meeting. The public comment period ends on June 16.
The TCEQ has scheduled a public meeting for Thursday, June 16, at 7 p.m. The location will be the Florence High School cafeteria at 401 Farm-to-Market 970 in Florence.
(1) comment
Why can’t they build their chemical plant in New England States with the rest of them? We have enough pollution already!
