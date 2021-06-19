The National Weather Service predicts a cold front will move through the Killeen area late Monday night.
But the cooler temperatures will not last long, according to NWS meteorologist Ted Ryan.
“The big excitement is the cold front that will come in on Monday evening,” Ryan said Saturday. “There will be about a 50% chance of rain and storms overnight. Then, on Tuesday, the high is only in the mid-80s — so about a 10 degree drop. It’ll actually feel pretty nice to a lot of folks, I’m sure.”
Sunday high temperatures will be in the mid-90s and it will be “sunny and hot,” Ryan said.
That “sunny and hot” weather will continue into Monday before the cold front works its magic.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures hovering in the 80s, he said.
“Unfortunately, that cool off will be short lived, we’ll be back in the low 90s by Wednesday and the mid 90s by Thursday and Friday,” he said.
RAIN
June has been unseasonably dry, he said, but the lack of rain hasn’t taken its toll on area lake levels.
“June is one of the wetter months,” he said. “But it hasn’t been this year. In June, it should be raining, but it’s not.”
Within the first 19 days of the month, he said, the Killeen area received just 0.03 inches of rain — just 0.7 percent of the area’s average June rain total of 4.16 inches.
Still, he said, the lack of June precipitation has had little negative effect on the area’s lake levels or drought status.
“The drought has improved quite a bit,” he said. “There’s no drought right now, it’s back to none.”
Two months ago, on April 13, parts of Bell County were in a stage of severe drought.
As of Saturday, Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow Lake reservoirs were reporting 100 percent full.
“What is fortunate is that May was so wet,” he said.
