Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 12:10 a.m. Saturday in the area of Wales Drive and Willow Springs Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:45 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 1:45 a.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of Clear Creek Road.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 2:40 a.m. Saturday in the area of Florence Road and Marigold Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3:20 a.m. Saturday in the area of Alexander Street and East Rancier Avenue.
An assault on a public servant was reported at 4:15 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 5:30 a.m. Saturday in the 5700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9 a.m. Saturday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and North 10th Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:26 a.m. Saturday in the area of Linda Lane and West Lane.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of Jack Barnes Avenue.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 8:05 p.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of Greenlee Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not publish crime reports on the weekends.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not publish crime reports on the weekends.
LAMPASAS
An accident was reported at 9:19 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A disturbance was reported at 12:13 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of North Walnut Street.
An accident was reported at 12:58 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of North Key Avenue and North Avenue.
A noise disturbance was reported at 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Walnut Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 3:39 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of West Third Street.
Fireworks were reported at 7:48 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Fireworks were reported at 8:22 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Fireworks were reported at 8:40 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of East Avenue D.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 10:11 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Casebeer Street.
Fireworks were reported at 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 10:46 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of West Avenue C.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:33 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.