Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Driving with a suspended license was reported at 2:38 a.m. Wednesday on Gilmer Street.
Burglary of a building was reported at 5:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Conder Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 7:57 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Rancier Avenue and 10th Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:04 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and 10th Street.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Gowen Drive and Zephyr Road.
Theft was reported at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday near the area of East Rancier Avenue and North W.S. Young Drive.
Deadly conduct discharges firearm was reported at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Cardinal Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
Fraudulent use and possession of identifying information was reported at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Starling Drive.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 7:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Deadly conduct discharging firearm was reported at 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Old Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Zinnia Circle.
COPPERAS COVE
Arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 6:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Welfare check was reported at 8:18 a.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 12:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 1:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of South 11th Street.
Burglary of a building was reported at 1;25 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Mail theft was reported at 3:58 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Summers Road.
Reckless damage or destruction was reported at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Agency assist was reported at 5:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of North First Street.
Accident was reported at 6:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Welfare check was reported at 7:26 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Isabelle Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Forgery was reported at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Millers Crossing.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:28 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Accident was reported at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Veterans memorial Boulevard.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious person was reported at 2:14 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 bvlock of East Central Texas Expressway.
Reckless driver was reported at 7:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Disturbance was reported at 11:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Porter Street.
Criminal trespassing reported at 1:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Howe Street.
Arrest for possession of controlled substance was reported at 2:03 p.m Wednesday in the 1400 block of South Key Avenue.
Arrest for possession of marijuana was reported at 2:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of South key Avenue.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Hollywood Drive.
Reckless driver was reported at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East First Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Ridge Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
