City of Killeen municipal offices closed at 2 p.m. Thursday and will remain closed Friday due to inclement weather.
Emergency services will operate without interruption.
Friday is the deadline for candidates to file an application for a place on the May ballot. Applications are accepted electronically at laldrich@killeentexas.gov. The city secretary will be available at City Hall from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday for those wishing to file in person.
The Rosa Hereford Community Center is open as a warming station through 9 a.m. Tuesday for those seeking temporary relief from cold.
Residential trash collection will remain on schedule. Monday collections will be delayed to Tuesday, and Tuesday collections will be delayed to Wednesday.
Youth and adult sports are canceled through Monday. Stonetree Golf Club is closed through Tuesday.
Monday is Presidents Day, and city offices are scheduled to be closed. All offices will reopen Tuesday.
