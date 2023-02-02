weather

Branches from a nearby tree fall onto a roadway in Killeen Thursday as weather and road conditions improved following an ice storm. 

 Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald

After two days of freezing weather and icy roads, conditions across Central Texas were vastly improved Thursday.

Ice had mostly melted from Interstate 14 and many roads in the cities of Copperas Cove, Harker Heights and Killeen.

