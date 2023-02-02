After two days of freezing weather and icy roads, conditions across Central Texas were vastly improved Thursday.
Ice had mostly melted from Interstate 14 and many roads in the cities of Copperas Cove, Harker Heights and Killeen.
The freeze, which started Monday evening, is the third in as many years for Central Texas, shutting down schools, businesses and government offices, including Fort Hood.
While overnight temperatures Thursday evening are expected to drop below freezing and may cause patches of black ice, the frozen conditions are not expected to last much longer.
Friday’s high temperature of around 50 degrees is expected to be accompanied by sunny skies.
“It feels like forever since we’ve seen the sun,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Hunter Reeves.
In terms of melting ice, Reeves said Thursday that the mere presence of the sun helps, regardless of the temperature.
“There’s a lot of energy coming from the sun,” Reeves said. “Even if the ambient temperature outside is cold, the sun’s doing a lot to help melt, so there’s just a lot of infrared radiation from the sun.”
Though overnight lows could continue be below freezing through Friday, daily high temperatures look to continue to rise. Temperatures could get as high as around 73 degrees by Monday.
For Sunday and Monday, temperatures — high and low — are expected to be above normal. Reeves said that the normal high temperature for the Killeen area for the first part of February is around 61 degrees. The normal low is in the upper 30s.
“That’s the thing with our winters,” Reeves said. “You’ll have these cold moments where the weather is pretty cold and we get some winter stuff, but that above-average weather comes back and forgets that the winter was even here to begin with sometimes.”
Students for area school districts likely will not soon forget the winter that kept them out of school for two days — and in the case of Killeen ISD, three.
Many districts returned with a delay Thursday, and things appear to return to normal Friday.
Fort Hood told soldiers to report to work at 1 p.m. Thursday, but the post is expected to be back on a normal schedule Friday.
The freeze also caused the closure of city and county offices and altered trash pickup schedules.
In Copperas Cove, for example, trash for Areas 3, 4 and 5 was collected Thursday, and Areas 6, 7 and 8 will be collected Friday.
In Killeen, Tuesday trash collection routes were collected Thursday while Thursday routes moved to Friday and Friday routes moved to Saturday.
Harker Heights officials said Thursday that Waste Management altered its originally modified schedule. In Heights, normal Tuesday/Friday routes will be done Friday. Monday/Saturday routes and Monday/Thursday routes will be collected Saturday.
Rain possible
Though it is early and a few days away, current forecasts indicate a possibility of rain beginning Tuesday and continuing into Wednesday.
Reeves said it is too early to say for sure the impact the coming system could have on Central Texas.
Central Texas is still in need of as much rain as possible as drought conditions continue.
Through 4 p.m. Thursday, a total of 1.8 inches of rain since Jan. 1 has been recorded at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport. Skylark Field’s year-to-date measurement is slightly lower at 1.44 inches.
The average accumulation from Jan. 1 through Feb. 2 is 2.6 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559
