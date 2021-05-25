A brief round of heavy rainfall saturated parts of Killeen late Tuesday morning.
The Killeen area has received more than 2.41 inches of rain over the past 10 days, according to historical data on Weather Underground.
According to the forecast from the National Weather Service, rain chances remain around 50% for the rest of the day, decreasing into the evening. The forecast indicates that rain may stop before 7 p.m.
Looking ahead, the forecast indicates partly sunny skies on Wednesday and Thursday.
There may be a slight chance of rain and storms Friday and Saturday, with chances topping out at 40%.
Temperatures look to remain in the mid-80s for the week.
Drought Conditions
The recent rain has continued to improve drought conditions throughout the area.
According to the latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor, which was released Thursday, much of Bell County is not experiencing drought conditions. The small portion of the western part of the county, which includes Killeen and Fort Hood, is in abnormally dry conditions, the lowest level of drought severity.
At its peak a few weeks ago, Bell County was entirely in moderate drought conditions, with the area around Killeen in severe drought conditions.
Over the course of the past few weeks, rainfall in the area has totaled more than 3 inches.
For Coryell County, which has suffered the brunt of the early drought, conditions have also improved. According to the latest data, the large portion of the county, which also encompasses Gatesville, that has been affected the worst, is now under moderate drought conditions, the second level of severity. At its peak, that area had been in extreme conditions, one step below the highest severity.
The rest of the county, including Copperas Cove, is currently experiencing abnormally dry conditions.
Lampasas County has a small portion that is under abnormally dry conditions.
