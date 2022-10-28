WEATHER Graphic

A hazardous weather outlook was issued by the National Weather Service for the Killeen area on Friday as thunderstorms rolled across Central Texas.

“Thunderstorms are expected across most of the area this afternoon and evening. The potential for severe weather is low, but a few storms along and south of I-20 could contain hail during the late afternoon. Periods of heavy rain may also result in localized flooding,” the release said.

jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.