A hazardous weather outlook was issued by the National Weather Service for the Killeen area on Friday as thunderstorms rolled across Central Texas.
“Thunderstorms are expected across most of the area this afternoon and evening. The potential for severe weather is low, but a few storms along and south of I-20 could contain hail during the late afternoon. Periods of heavy rain may also result in localized flooding,” the release said.
The chance of more precipitation Friday is 30%. There is a 20% chance for those thunderstorms to reduce back down to showers between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Winds may gust as high as 30 miles per hour.
Saturday’s skies are expected to be cloudy, while residents should enjoy mostly clear skies on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Highs for the weekend are 65 degrees on Saturday and 72 on Sunday. Lows for the weekend should hover near 50 degrees.
Events
The 2022 Trunk or Treat at the Texas A&M University–Central Texas Student Government and the Office of Student Affairs has been moved inside. The event will now be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Warriors Hall Bernie Bill Yowell Conference Center, East Campus Drive.
Additionally, Nolanville’s Halloween festival and night market, scheduled for Friday evening, has been canceled due to inclement weather.
