The National Weather Service in Fort Worth is sending a team to assess damage reported to the station from Friday’s severe storm system that pushed through around 3 p.m.

The team will determine if damage is consistent with a tornado and to determine a rating, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Bianca Garcia.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

