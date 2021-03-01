Weather service: Rain set to end late tonight

The rainy weather the Killeen area saw over the weekend is set to continue until late tonight.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Matt Bishop said Sunday that rain chances were set to increase as a front moved through the region beginning Sunday afternoon.
“Your rain chances jump up to about 70% for Monday,” Bishop said, adding that the rain should end late tonight.
Bishop said that the current rainy weather system is unrelated to the recent ice storm.
“We just don’t have the arctic air in place,” he said. “It’s just much warmer now, so we’re getting rain.”
According to NWS data, the Killeen area picked up 6-7 inches of snow with the winter event, with liquid rainfall having totaled 0.53 inch so far for February, as of Sunday afternoon.
Bell County is currently experiencing normal to abnormally dry conditions, with Coryell County experiencing abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions, and Lampasas County is experiencing abnormally dry conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Last year at this time, Bell County was experiencing normal to abnormally dry conditions, with Coryell and Lampasas counties experiencing normal conditions.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake has a reading of 622.54 feet, which is 0.54 feet above normal, and Belton Lake has a reading of 593.26 feet, which is 0.74 feet below normal elevation.
Showers are likely today with thunderstorms possible before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 4 p.m., and a chance of showers after 4 p.m.
Conditions will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 52 and north wind from 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%, with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight will see a 30% chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Conditions will be cloudy, with a low around 41 and north winds around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 58 and north winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 38 and north northeast winds around 5 mph becoming south after midnight.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Wednesday — high near 65, low around 50.
Thursday — high near 69, low around 49.
Friday — high near 67, low around 44.
