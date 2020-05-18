Nothing says Texas summer like lots of heat and mostly sunny skies, and that is what the Killeen area can expect for most of the coming week.
The beginning of the week is expected to be relatively hot. The skies are expected to remain clear and the forecast is sunny at least until Thursday, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service station in Dallas/Fort Worth. On Thursday night the forecast calls for growing chances of rain.
Today the high temperature is expected to rise quite a bit, reaching 92 degrees. During the evening the temperature will drop to 69 degrees.
The high temperature is expected to hit 98 degrees Tuesday while the low temperature could drop to 71 degrees.
On Wednesday the high temperature could fall to 94 degrees while the low temperature could hit 72 degrees.
The high temperature is forecast to reach 91 degrees on Thursday. The low temperature will drop all the way to 71 degrees. There is a 20% chance of rain and thunderstorms Thursday night.
The high temperature likely will drop to 89 degrees Friday. The low temperatures is only expected to reach 72 degrees. There is a 30% chance of rain during the day Friday, dropping to 20% overnight.
On Saturday the high temperature is expected to drop to 91 degrees. The low temperature is expected to reach 72 degrees. There is a 20% chance of rain throughout the day Saturday.
