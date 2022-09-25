“With the weak cold front that moved in Sunday afternoon, and some unsettled air from Hurricane Ian, the temperatures in the Killeen-area should be very comfortable,” Meteorologist Hunter Reeves said.
According to the National Weather Service-Fort Worth, temperatures for this week should be near 90 under sunny skies.
“But, with the low humidity levels, it won’t be quite so uncomfortable,” Reeves said.
Monday’s high will be near 91 with a low around 60. North northeast winds will be slight from 5-15 m.p.h. with gusts as high as 25 m.p.h. from time to time.
“The weather pattern is moving into a more seasonal pattern with dew points dropping, it will start to feel like fall in the early morning hours,” according to Reeves.
Tuesday should be sunny with a high near 89 and a low around 61. Winds will become calm after midnight. Wednesday the high will be near 89 with a light east-northeast wind become east in the morning. Wednesday’s low will be around 60.
Sunny skies will continue on into the weekend with day time temperatures expected to be 87-89. The low temperatures for Thursday and Friday will be down around 56-57 and should signal a seasonal change, as expected.
The forecast for next weekend is the same, hot temperatures during the day with overnight lows in the 50s.
Lake levels continue to drop at Belton and Stillhouse Hollow Lakes. Belton Lake is at 74.1% of normal down 10.14 feet. Stillhouse Lake is at 76.2% of normal down 9.42 feet.
