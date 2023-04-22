April showers could continue this week as an “unsettled” atmosphere could lead to strong storms in Central Texas, according to the National Weather Service.
“Periodic disturbances, increased moisture, and another cold front by mid week will keep the weather unsettled through most of the upcoming week,” the National Weather Service reported. “A few strong storms with small hail will be possible late Monday and Monday night, with an increasing severe weather threat for all but East Texas over Tuesday.”
After receiving over an inch of rain, the Killeen area has rain chances every day from Sunday through Thursday, according to the latest forecast.
Sunday’s rain chances for Killeen are 70% during the day and 30% in the evening.
“Widespread rain with some embedded storms is expected on Sunday, accompanied by cooler temperatures,” the National Weather Service reported. “No severe weather is expected with these storms, and the main concern will be intermittent lightning strikes.”
Rain chances in Killeen remain above 20% until Thursday, according to the forecast.
Temperatures for much of the week are expected to be below normal.
