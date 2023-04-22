WEATHER Graphic

April showers could continue this week as an “unsettled” atmosphere could lead to strong storms in Central Texas, according to the National Weather Service.

“Periodic disturbances, increased moisture, and another cold front by mid week will keep the weather unsettled through most of the upcoming week,” the National Weather Service reported. “A few strong storms with small hail will be possible late Monday and Monday night, with an increasing severe weather threat for all but East Texas over Tuesday.”

