Temperatures are expected to drop slightly lower tonight than previously reported, according to an updated forecast from the National Weather Service.
While the Herald reported yesterday that tonight’s low was projected to drop to roughly 22 degrees, an update from the National Weather Service places temperatures at a chillier 17 degrees by midnight.
However, temperatures should begin to rise again starting Monday, though nightly temperatures will remain in stark contrast.
Monday’s high is currently projected to be a chilly 54 degrees, while Tuesday and Wednesday will hover around the mid 60s.
South winds will persist at the top of the week until Tuesday, providing a warmer breeze that may elevate temperatures slightly when windspeeds are low. Unfortunately, winds of 15-25 mph are expected Tuesday.
Additionally, winds will begin to flow in from the North-West, and ultimately North, by Wednesday, dropping temperatures significantly.
Thursday and Friday will see highs lower again to around 50 degrees, while Saturday will see a warmer 65 degree climate.
Lows for the week will persist near freezing, dropping as low as 23 degrees Thursday night. The National Weather Service previously advised that temperatures would feel as low as 6 degrees with wind chill that same night.
Monday night will see a low at or slightly below freezing, while Tuesday will move out of the 30s for a more manageable low of 42.
Wednesday will return to form, however, as it drops to 35.
Friday night is expected to have a low of 37 degrees.
There is still virtually no chance of any type of precipitation through the week, as the high-pressure cold fronts today and Thursday will drive away any low-pressure systems that may have otherwise given way to snow or rain.
This is in contrast to much of the Southern United States, which the Associated Press reports has been struck with high winds and scattered rainfall amid freezing temperatures.
The dewpoint for today was 15 degrees, and windchill is roughly 28 degrees.
Additionally, the National Weather Service projects that there will be virtually no cloud cover this week, paving the way for bright, sunny skies.
