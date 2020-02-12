A pursuit that police said started in Harker Heights and ended in Nolanville caused traffic to back up on the eastbound lanes of I-14.
On Wednesday afternoon, several agencies assisted in a chase that ended in front of the Cefco on Main Street in Nolanville.
Witnesses said there were guns drawn to the driver by police.
Traffic was cleared shortly afterwards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.