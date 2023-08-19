300-acre fire at Fort Cavazos
A wildfire in the Fort Cavazos training area burned about 300 acres late last week.
The smoke could be seen from Killeen on Friday afternoon.
Fort Cavazos officials are “monitoring the situation and conducting offensive and defensive efforts from the air to suppress and contain the fire as necessary,” according to the post’s Facebook page on Friday.
Fort Cavazos did not provide an update as of late Saturday, but on Friday said the fire was about 30% contained and did not pose an immediate danger to any structures.
Congressman August Pfluger holds town hall to meet Killeen constituents
Congressman August Pfluger, R-San Angelo visited the Killeen-Fort Cavazos area Tuesday to meet with constituents and discuss issues the local residents face.
Pfluger is a member of the House Committee on Homeland Security, co-founding the MACH 1 caucus and the Texas Ag Task Force.
Pfluger hosted a town hall at his congressional office Tuesday afternoon in the Pratt Learning and Leadership Center, 505 E. Jasper Drive.
Around 70 people were in attendance, including many Bell County officials and Killeen ISD Superintendent Jo Ann Fey.
Texas A&M regents approve $49.9 million for new building at Killeen campus
The regents of the Texas A&M University System approved a five-year, $4.8 billion capital plan for construction projects at every system entity, including $49.9 million for a project at Texas A&M University-Central Texas in south Killeen.
The regents announced on Wednesday the plan to fund a long list of planned projects while also announcing a freeze on tuition and fees for undergraduate Texas residents for the next two academic years.
“Providing an excellent and affordable education always has been a priority for us, and I am so pleased that our regents and state lawmakers could provide this tuition freeze to our students,” John Sharp, chancellor of the Texas A&M University System, said. “I hope this move can give some reassurance and relief to Texas A&M’s students and their families.”
School year begins for Killeen ISD
More than 350 Killeen ISD buses rolled into the pre-dawn Monday as families across the sprawling school district transitioned from summer to a new school year.
An expected 44,500 students from pre-kindergarten through high school seniors converged on 52 campuses to begin the semester.
Evan and Tess Manley made their way up the sidewalk leading to Clear Creek Elementary School on Fort Cavazos with a second grader and a first grader, as well as younger children.
“We’re excited and they are excited,” said Tess Manley. “They were up early to put on their first-day clothes. We’re excited to meet their teachers and to get to know them.”
The top 10 most read stories on kdhnews.com from Aug. 13 to Aug. 19 were:
1) “Killeen woman receives keys to new house from Habitat for Humanity”
2) “Police reports: Multiple assaults reported in Killeen Saturday”
3) “Guillen’s mother speaks: ‘I feel pain in my heart’”
4) “Boil-water notice issued for multiple Killeen residences”
5) “Fatal crash Saturday claims one from Copperas Cove”
6) “Texas A&M regents approve $49.9 million for new building at Killeen campus”
7) “Widening of busy south Killeen street still years away”
8) “Killeen City Council expected to repeal youth curfew ordinance next week”
9) “300-acre fire burning at Fort Cavazos”
10) “New school year starts for students in Killeen, Cove”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.