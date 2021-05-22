New flea market open in Killeen
A brand new flea market has opened in Killeen with between 20 and 30 small businesses selling out of it, and there’s room for more.
The Golden Flea is a community flea market with artists, retail, food and handmade products.
Phillip Bliss, owner of the new flea market, further explained the business Wednesday afternoon.
“We designed this operation to sort of bring everybody together because the individuals that are out there hustling by themselves, they’re going on Facebook Marketplace and other places like that and having people come to their house to pick up stuff … Oftentimes people don’t know that you exist unless they just happen to see you,” Bliss said.
Update: One person injured in Killeen nightclub shooting
A nightclub shooting early Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital, according to police.
According to the Killeen Police Department, around 2:30 a.m. Sunday police officers were dispatched to the Hangover Bar & Grill located at 104 W. Elms Road in reference to a shots fired disturbance.
Upon arrival, police said, officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple in critical but stable condition, police said.
The Killeen Rodeo is back for its 74th year
The Killeen Rodeo is back for the 74th Annual Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rodeo and it will run from Thursday evening through Saturday evening.
The rodeo will be nightly at the Killeen Rodeo Grounds, 3601 S. WS Young Drive. The rodeo pre-show will begin at 7:30 p.m. followed by the rodeo at 8 p.m. each night, according to Joe Daggs, a member of the Killeen Rodeo Committee Board of Directors.
“This has been a long standing tradition,” Daggs said. “Killeen along the way has had a Western heritage and Killeen has a long history of rodeo cowboys calling Killeen home.”
Virtual learning, mandatory masks on the way out for KISD students
The Killeen Independent School District will not offer a virtual learning platform for the 2021-2022 school year, Superintendent John Craft told the school board Tuesday.
In-person classes will be the only option provided by Killeen ISD for students this upcoming school year.
“From an economy of scale standpoint, I just don’t think we’re going to be able to provide the virtual learning platform without really disrupting the face-to-face environment as a modality of instruction,” Craft said during Tuesday’s workshop meeting.
During a registration drive in March, the district gauged interest in virtual learning for the 2021-2022 school year. The district received 855 requests for virtual learning out of the 18,000 students eligible to participate in the virtual platform, Craft said.
Disagreement between friends leads to shooting
A disagreement between two friends led to a shooting, according to the Killeen Police Department, and all of it was caught on a doorbell video.
The shooting occurred one block away from Live Oak Ridge Middle School in the 3600 block of Bull Run Drive in Killeen around 3:42 p.m., police said.
The doorbell video showed a man arrive at the residence on his motorcycle and ring the doorbell.
According to the arrest affidavit, Desmond Law, 41, told the man that he was trespassing and asked him to leave. The man did not leave, asking Law to come outside to discuss their disagreement.
