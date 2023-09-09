Man gets 20 years for abducting woman from KPD headquarters
A Killeen man who abducted a woman in the parking lot at Killeen Police Department headquarters earlier this year is heading to prison for decades.
Jaime Ruben Ochoa, 42, was being held in the Bell County Jail over the weekend in lieu of bonds totaling $875,000, on the felony charge and misdemeanor charges of violating a protective order and harassment, jail records show.
Ochoa pleaded guilty Friday in the 478th Judicial District Court in Belton to a first-degree felony charge of aggravated kidnapping. Then, following a plea agreement, Judge Wade Faulkner sentenced Ochoa to a term of 20 years in prison, according to Bell County court records.
Police make arrest in Killeen homicide case
Police arrested a woman who was suspected of killing Valeria Favila on Sept. 1, according to a news release last week from the Killeen Police Department.
After Killeen detectives identified her through numerous tips, officers with the U.S. Marshals Lonestar Fugitive Task Force arrested 32-year-old Angelica Sharice Lamar Higgins without incident at a residence in Harker Heights.
After her arrest, police took Higgins to the Bell County Jail, where Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey arraigned her and set her bond at $1 million.
Higgins is accused of killing Favila on Sept. 1. Around 2:40 a.m. Sept. 1, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Atlas Avenue in reference to a gunshot victim.
Copperas Cove animal shelter project progressing
The Copperas Cove City Council had to do a quick pivot last week as a number of bids for the new animal shelter indicated that the project will come in over-budget.
In order to make up for the projected $1.154 million shortfall, the City Council voted unanimously to move forward with the contracts and to commit to adding $1.2 million to Fiscal Year 2024 certificates of obligation.
In November 2021, 56% of voters were “for” the $4.075 million bond for the new shelter. The city subsequently selected Brevard Architecture to formulate the construction plans for the facility. In February, the city selected Paragon Construction as the construction manager at risk for the project.
Following Deputy Police Chief Brian Wyers’ presentation on the update, the council approved the motion that it expressed intent to finance the shortfall amount.
Copperas Cove ISD shatters Peanut Butter Bowl mark
Copperas Cove assistant football coach Donald Buckram Jr. said it was “an overwhelming experience” when members of Baptist Benevolence Ministry and My Brother’s House food pantry saw the number of jars of peanut butter donated to them by Copperas Cove High School last week.
This year, the Copperas Cove High School collected 8,207 jars of peanut butter during the annual Peanut Butter Bowl fundraiser.
The 8,200 jars shattered — and more than doubled — the number of jars collected last year (4,058), according to Buckram.
The statewide peanut butter drive started as a football game in San Antonio called the Peanut Butter Bowl in 2016. Continuing with the two San Antonio schools for a couple of years, the idea spread to several other schools.
