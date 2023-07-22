Riakos Adams back on the Killeen City Council
In a special meeting last week, the Killeen City Council voted to have former Killeen Councilman Riakos Adams fill a vacant seat on the council.
The vote was 5-1 to select Adams for the council member at-large seat vacated by Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson, who resigned in May.
Councilman Joseph Solomon was the only dissenting vote. Solomon defeated Adams in May to claim the District 2 seat by a 271-vote margin.
Adams had been appointed to the seat in April 2023 when then-Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King took over the mayor’s post after then-Mayor Jose Segarra, who was term-limited as mayor, stepped down to run for a council seat. Nash-King was subsequently elected mayor.
2 teens dead in I-14 crash between Killeen, Copperas Cove
Two teenagers died along a stretch of Interstate 14 between Killeen and Copperas Cove early July 17, state police said.
Nakoda Cheyenne Layton, 18, of Troy was driving eastbound on I-14 early July 17 and failed to drive in a single lane, Sgt. Bryan Washko of the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a statement Monday.
The 2006 Dodge Ram truck Layton was driving left the roadway, traveled down an embankment and flipped over, ejecting Layton and a 17-year-old female passenger. Coryell County Justice of the Peace Bill Price pronounced both victims deceased at 1:03 a.m. July 17.
4-star general from Austin updates Killeen area on Army Futures Command
Around 90 residents and local leaders gathered for a luncheon last week hosted by the Killeen Chamber of Commerce’s Military Relations Council and the Central Texas chapter of Association of the United States Army to learn more about the Austin-based Army Futures Command, which is tasked with modernizing the Army.
The keynote speaker at Wednesday’s luncheon was Gen. James E. Rainey, the top leader of Army Futures Command, also known as AFC.
Rainey explained a bit of what the AFC does and how his unit helps both the community and the military.
Fire rages at Fort Cavazos
Army officials battled a wildfire at Fort Cavazos that burned about 150 acres.
Fort Cavazos officials announced they were working to contain the wildfire about 8 p.m. July 19 on the west training range, and thick smoke temporarily closed West Range Road between Elijah and Old Georgetown roads.
According to a social media post, officials reopened West Range Road about 11 p.m. July 19.
On July 20, officials said the fire was mostly contained.
Killeen police find guns, drugs, and nearly $66K in cash
Killeen police last week recovered pounds of cocaine and marijuana, and nearly $66,000 in cash after searching a home in north Killeen.
On July 21, detectives with the Killeen Police Department Criminal Investigation Division Organized Crime Unit executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 1000 block of Duncan Avenue.
Detectives on scene recovered four handguns — one was stolen and one was a shotgun — during the search of the residence, KPD said in a news release.
Detectives have also recovered 320 grams of THC Gummies, 240 grams of THC wax, 74 grams of ecstasy, 2.2 pounds of cocaine, 3.8 pounds of marijuana, along with marijuana plants and $65,946 in cash.
One man dead, woman in ICU following attack in Kempner
A Kempner man arrested on aggravated assault charges may face a additional charges in the beating death of his father Myer Nena, 61, of Kempner, according to Jess G. Ramos, Lampasas County sheriff.
Ramos issued a news release which identified the suspect, Carson Nena, 28, who was arrested in the brutal attack that took place July 14 in Kempner. Nena is accused of beating both his father Myer Nena and his stepmother Gisela Nena, 62, at their home on Apache Street.
According to a statement from Kempner’s Mayor John Wilkerson, the elder Nena succumbed to his injuries and died at Baylor Scott and White Hospital. Gisela Nena was in the Intensive Care Unit of a nearby hospital at the time of the Mayor’s announcement.
