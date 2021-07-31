Killeen PD officer arrested, accused of injuring 5-year-old
Killeen police have arrested one of their own and accused her of a felony crime, the department said late Friday.
Police investigated a domestic disturbance on Wednesday, an incident involving an off-duty officer. During the investigation, police determined that a 5-year-old child was “recklessly injured during the domestic,” police said in a news release.
The Bell County District Attorney charged 29-year-old Laura Smith with injury to a child under 17.
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Smith on the charge Friday, setting her bond at $50,000.
Smith has been with the department since December 2018 and is on paid administrative leave, pending an internal affairs investigation, the release said.
Killeen council approves redistricting services contract in 6-1 vote
The Killeen City Council moved forward Tuesday with an interlocal contract with an Austin-based law firm, to provide redistricting services.
Council members approved the contract with Bickerstaff Heath Delgado in a 6-1 vote during a regular meeting Tuesday in the City Hall Council Chambers.
Councilmember Mellisa Brown was the lone vote against approving the contract.
The city will now enter into the interlocal cooperation contract with Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta, along with Temple, the Temple Independent School District and Bell County. However, each of these entities will utilize the service independently as needed.
Bickerstaff will provide redistricting services for Killeen’s voting boundaries for a total sum of $27,190.
The law firm will provide an initial assessment to determine any imbalances within the districts. From there, associates will work with city staff to create a redistricting process to get boundaries within compliance of federal voting laws.
Two men charged with murder in fatal Heights shooting near school
The Bell County Grand Jury indicted two men on murder charges in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Quinton Ford in the Harker Heights High School parking lot in April, according to a news release.
The Harker Heights Police Department released a statement about the case Tuesday afternoon.
Ethan Trainer and Taja West were indicted on murder charges by a grand jury.
Trainer and West were initially charged in April with aggravated robbery in relation to the shooting. Police said the shooting stemmed from an attempted gun sale that turned into a shootout.
Officials celebrate new $60 million water plant serving Killeen area
With the snip of a ribbon from some oversize scissors, officials from Killeen and Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 finally marked the official opening of a new multi-million-dollar water treatment plant Wednesday morning.
The $60 million Stillhouse Water Treatment Plant has been in the works for years and was slated to come online last year, but a leaky main where the plant draws its water from Stillhouse Hollow Lake delayed operations.
Officials said the treatment plant’s fresh, clean water hit homes in southern Killeen sometime in early July.
Much of the project was paid for with a $54 million bond coming from Killeen and other cities, with an extra $6 million coming out of the district’s reserve fund. The new plant will provide a maximum of 17 million gallons per day to the five entities it will serve. Those five entities are the city of Killeen – which will receive as much as 10 million gallons per day, the city of Copperas Cove, the city of Harker Heights, Bell County WCID No. 3 in Nolanville and the 439 Water Supply Corporation.
