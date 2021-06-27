Austin shooting suspect arrested in Killeen
Federal and local law enforcement agencies arrested the Killeen teen wanted in connection with the fatal Austin Sixth-Street shooting Thursday afternoon.
De’Ondre “Dre” Jermirris White, 19, was arrested and taken to the Killeen City Jail Thursday, police said.
Police located White in the 1300 block of Anna Lee Drive.
The block was closed off to traffic early Thursday afternoon but was open as of 4 p.m.
Authorities have said the June 12 shooting on Austin’s Sixth Street arose following an argument between two groups of Killeen teenagers. Douglas John Kantor, 25, a tourist from New York, was killed by gunfire and 14 others were wounded.
8 charged with trafficking and/or drug charges in Coryell County
After a more than yearlong investigation by the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office Undercover Narcotic’s Interdiction Team, several law enforcement agencies executed four arrest and search warrants Wednesday morning, resulting in eight people being charged with various drug and human trafficking charges.
During the investigation, law enforcement officials discovered that numerous women had been drugged and transported to other cities in Texas for prostitution while under the influence of narcotics, the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.
The joint effort involved the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, the Texas State Attorney General’s Office Human Trafficking Division, the Copperas Cove Police Department SWAT team, and the Gatesville Police Department.
Bubba’s 33 grand opening draws a crowd
Diners hoping for a chance to win free Bubba’s 33 food for a year lined up outside Killeen’s newest eatery early Wednesday morning, hours before the establishment’s grand opening.
Bubba’s 33, 3701 E. Central Texas Expressway, officially opened the doors to its 7,500 square-foot Killeen location at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
About a hundred people stood outside in the Texas heat in advance of its formal opening.
Bubba’s 33 fans Alyssa Garcia Del Solar, of Killeen, and Jeffrey Rusco, also of Killeen, equipped with folding lawn chairs, were first in line to enter the 34th Bubba’s 33 location in the nation. They arrived at 7 a.m., four hours before the new restaurant opened its doors to the public.
Fort Hood updates off-limits establishments list for soldiers
Five local Killeen-area clubs are now considered off limits to Fort Hood soldiers, according to a III Corps Facebook post Wednesday.
The following off-post businesses are blacklisted:
Club Krush, 201 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd., in Harker Heights.
MJ’s Bar and Grill, 1310 S. Fort Hood St., in Killeen.
Club Legends, 308 S. 2nd St., in Killeen.
Hangover Bar and Grill, 104 W. Elms St., in Killeen.
Club U&I, 511 W. Rancier Ave., in Killeen.
The five clubs have experienced incidents of violence in the recent past.
In addition, Fort Hood said all places selling drug paraphernalia, designer drugs, or any type of synthetic drug are also restricted to Fort Hood soldiers.
Fort Hood service members are also restricted from unlicensed tattoo parlors, according to Fort Hood’s post.
Killeen council rejects proposed July 3 fireworks display
The Killeen City Council voted to deny, with a 6-1 vote, a fireworks display that would have been held by a private citizen in the parking lot of the Special Events Center next week to celebrate the Fourth of July.
Councilwoman Mellisa Brown was the only vote against the motion.
The council held a nearly 45-minute discussion on the item to approve or deny the fireworks, ending with a verbal dispute between Brown and Mayor Jose Segarra.
Prior to the council discussion, the city’s deputy attorney, Holli Clements, gave a presentation on the event, which provided some more information on the city’s discussions with Bear Jones, the main organizer of the event.
Jones received approval from the state fire marshal to host the fireworks event, which meant he met the city’s minimum requirements to host the event, according to Clements.
The event, with concerts and food trucks would have begun at 2 p.m. July 3 with the concert set to begin at 5:30 p.m. and ending around 9:15 p.m. before the fireworks would begin around 9:30 p.m. and last about 25 to 30 minutes, according to Clements and Jones. Jones withdrew the concern permit on Wednesday.
