Killeen remembers native who flew in World War II with ceremony
City officials, military guests and family members gathered Tuesday at Killeen Fort-Hood Regional Airport to recognize April 18 as Bob Gray Day.
Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King presented an official proclamation to a descendant of Gray in honor of the annual occasion and Fort Hood garrison commander, Col. Chad Foster, delivered remarks, city officials said.
Gray was killed on Oct. 18, 1942, when his aircraft crashed into the Himalaya mountains.
Killeen council member, resident get into spat at council meeting
Killeen Councilman Ken Wilkerson left the dais last week during a workshop meeting to confront resident and frequent council critic Michael Fornino.
Fornino called members of the council “selfish” for enacting a voter-approved marijuana decriminalization ordinance last fall.
In addition to lecturing the council on the proper ways to get laws changed, Fornino said the council’s actions had led to the current lawsuit the city is facing, filed by Bell County Attorney Jim Nichols, who contends that the ordinance violates state law.
Fornino made reference to Wilkerson having a connection to a Fort Hood shooting, to which the mayor pro tem expressed confusion.
Wilkerson ultimately became angry at Fornino and followed him to the back of the room as the mayor and police officers tried to keep them apart.
Following ‘thug ville’ text, Brown not listed as Chaparral High principal
Gina Brown — who was under investigation by school officials while images of a group text surfaced on social media in which she allegedly called students “thugs” — appears to no longer be the Chaparral High School principal.
Brown and one of her assistant principals is still employed by Killeen ISD, school district officials confirmed Wednesday morning, but they did not say where or in what capacity.
Chaparral High’s website on Wednesday morning now lists Dagmar Harris as the interim principal. The website still listed Brown as the principal late Tuesday, but by the next morning, Brown was no longer listed on the school’s “Leadership Team” webpage.
One Chaparral High assistant principal, Marcus Venus, was also no longer listed on the page Wednesday morning.
While the district never verified or denied it, Brown and Venus were shown in screenshots to be connected to a text group conversation in which they referenced cheerleaders as being “thuggy.”
Search firm updates school board on leadership profile
The results are in from the public survey, town hall meetings and focus groups tasked with listing qualities and qualifications they would like to see in the next superintendent of schools at Killeen ISD.
As Elsie Schiro from the search firm J.G. Consulting greeted the Killeen school board at Tuesday’s board workshop meeting, she said how great it was that there seemed to be so much interest in the many venues provided for participation in the search process.
In March, officials signed a $40,000 contract with JG Consulting to conduct its search for a superintendent to succeed John Craft, who resigned in February to take a position at Northside ISD near San Antonio in April.
One of the first Ranger-qualified females in the Army returns to Cove High
Army Maj. Shaye Haver is known for being one of the first two females to graduate from the Army’s Ranger School. Some people may not realize, especially being a woman of her stature, that she had the same fears, doubts and thoughts as many students in high school today.
On Thursday, Haver spoke to the entire Copperas Cove High School student body during two separate assemblies in the Bulldawg Gymnasium.
Haver, who graduated from Copperas Cove High in 2008, was part of the Junior Reserve Officer Training Program, and in her senior year, she was the cadet Bulldog Battalion commander, according to retired Chief Warrant Officer 3 Enrique Herrera, who is in his 23rd year with the school and was Haver’s instructor.
Upon graduation, Haver went straight to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in New York.
Killeen City Council considers adding a closed captioning system to broadcasts
In order to meet the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act for hearing-impaired residents, the Killeen City Council discussed obtaining a closed captioning system for its live and broadcast meetings during Tuesday’s workshop.
Currently, residents and viewers of the council meetings do not have access to closed captions through the TV.
Council members asked city staff members to look into options for closed captioning systems in 2021. Staff reportedly conducted on-site testing and visited agencies using closed captioning technology.
The top 10 most read stories on kdhnews.com from April 16 through April 21 were:
1) “Following ‘thug ville’ text, Brown no longer listed as Chaparral High principal” — https://bit.ly/3oyjsJg
2) “Chuy’s Tex-Mex restaurant opening soon” — https://bit.ly/3oDmzPV
3) “Weather warnings issued for Central Texas” — https://bit.ly/40CXn9S
4) “Councilman goes after speaker at Killeen City Hall meeting” — https://bit.ly/3ozYp9d
5) “Last of three co-defendants sentenced for 2020 murder of ex-soldier in Killeen” — https://bit.ly/3AhbHKm
6) “Police reports: Shots fired, multiple assaults reported in Killeen and Cove” — https://bit.ly/3N3Mc6I
7) “Jury finds Killeen father not guilty in baby’s death” — https://bit.ly/41MQFid
8) “Harker Heights police: Man arrested on warrants, found with suspected meth” — https://bit.ly/3otSkuR
9) “‘Never should have happened’: Heated conversation boils over at Killeen City Council meeting” — https://bit.ly/3mO0UnX
10) “Copperas Cove ISD board approves band director hire” — https://bit.ly/3H4Y1pI
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.