Boil-water notice lifted citywide on Friday; mayor called it a ‘fluke’
Killeen’s citywide boil-water notice — which shut down some businesses, sent residents scrambling to buy up countless cases of bottled water, and ushered in a temporary chlorine formula that has the drinking water smelling like bleach from Belton to Copperas Cove — was officially lifted on Friday, city officials said.
Killeen received approval from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to lift the boil-water notice for the entire city, officials said in a news release Friday. Killeen had been under a boil-water notice since Oct. 19 when quarterly water samples found low chlorine residuals at six testing sites.
In a press conference Thursday, Segarra described the situation that led to Killeen’s boil-water notice as a “fluke.”
The city will conduct an after-action report, but the mayor stopped short of saying the city would conduct a full investigation into the circumstances that led up to the 10-day-long boil-water notice. The boil order was lifted on the east side of Killeen Thursday.
On a winning streak, Heights baker in finals on Food Network show
Lily Halabi, the owner of Lily’s Cakes in Harker Heights, and her partners, Kim Simons and Jewell Burgess, progressed closer Sunday to becoming the winners of “Halloween Wars 2021” — a baking competition show on the Food Network,
“The Ghosts with the Most,” as they are widely known, survived the semifinals on the show that aired Sunday and will compete against the “Mischievous Monsters” in the finale that will air 8 p.m. local time Oct. 31 on the Food Network.
The winning team will walk away with $25,000 in prize money.
Killeen welcome sign removed from I-14
More than six months after an 18-year-old local high school student died from crashing into it, workers were spotted Tuesday removing what remains of the “Welcome to Killeen” sign on Interstate 14 near the Rosewood Drive intersection.
The sign lay in disrepair for weeks as lettering hung off the structure while bouquets of flowers lay below in memory of Julianna Rae Allen, a Harker Heights High School senior who died when the vehicle she was driving struck the Killeen welcome sign on April 16.
Senior Army enlisted leader visits with troops on Fort Hood
The Army’s top enlisted soldier visited Fort Hood on Wednesday to see how his enlisted troops are holding up and listen to any concerns they may have.
The visit was part of a regularly scheduled trip by Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston to visit troops at several Army installations. Grinston held three “sensing sessions” with the Fort Hood soldiers to find out what is going right and what needs improvement to ensure soldiers were taken care of.
The sergeant major of the Army said what he hears really needs to be worked on is training and time management, primarily at the smaller unit level. To correct that, a unit on Fort Hood has been testing an app in development called “This Is My Squad.” The app is being designed to allow small unit leaders such as team and squad leaders to better manage their troops training and time management while improving communications between leaders and their soldiers.
