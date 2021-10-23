Killeen residents continue to be under boil-water notice
Killeen residents undergone multiple days of boiling water as the entire city continues to be under a boil-water notice.
A boil-water order went into effect for the city of Killeen on Tuesday after a quarterly sample found chlorine residuals to be lower than the state-required minimum.
A city of Killeen water crew was seen flushing a fire hydrant on south Clear Creek Road Friday morning just outside the city’s elevated storage tank site across from the airport. That particular site, city officials said, holds 1 million gallons of water that provides pressure for the Airport Pressure Plane which includes the area bordered by Clear Creek Road on the west, Stan Schlueter on the north, highway 201 on the south, and Bunny Trail on the east.
The city of Killeen posted a Q&A to its YouTube page Thursday evening, featuring Director of Public Works Jeffrey Reynolds and Director of Water/Sewer Steve Kana.
Bell County Water Improvement and Control District No. 1 General Manager Ricky Garrett said Thursday the entity will temporarily convert the disinfectant in its water treatment process from chloramines to ‘free chlorine’ beginning Thursday following the advice of state officials.
The change affects WCID-1 water customers including the cities of Belton, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Killeen, Nolanville, 439 Water Supply Corporation, and the Fort Hood Military Reservation.
Powell remembered by locals who knew him
According to those who knew him, retired Gen. Colin Powell, who reportedly died of COVID-19 complications Monday, was a leader so beloved by his troops they were so excited to meet him they clapped for him instead of saluting.
His leadership abilities were such that the color of his skin was never in question, according to Jean Shine, Fort Hood area Civilian Assistant to the Secretary of the Army. In fact, her uncle was the one to originally appoint Powell to his first command, she said.
Retired Lt. Gen. Paul Funk, a Belton area resident, worked for Powell after he commanded the 3rd Armored Division during Desert Shield/Desert Storm and said Powell had the finest mind he had ever met.
Funk said he never heard Powell yell at anyone and always followed his own personal principles, which were developed during Powell’s time serving in Vietnam. His soldiers loved him, and despite becoming the secretary of state under then President George W. Bush, he was never a politician.
AdventHealth recognizes Infant Loss Month, hosts ceremony
The 9th annual ceremony of its kind, the Perinatal Loss Ceremony was held at the AdventHealth-Central Texas Medical Plaza Sunday.
Diana Bassett, chairwoman of the ceremony’s planning committee, said that the event is a time for “support and healing” for mothers who lose their child within a year.
In the case of perinatal loss, the hospital helps to deliver the child to term and provides literature and therapy options for mothers.
Man dies from injuries in Killeen nightclub shooting
Two days after being shot, a 21-year-old man died from injuries sustained at a shooting at Club Legends, police confirmed.
One of the male victims, Darian Nelson Barlow, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 5:17 a.m. on Oct. 18 by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke, police said.
KPD said officers responded to “at least 111 reported calls for service to this address” in the past year.
These incidents include: 15 disturbances, 11 shots fired, two fights, two aggravated assaults and two homicides. Ten people have either been shot, stabbed, assaulted, or killed, police said.
