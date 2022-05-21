Killeen to end bulk trash collection on May 30
The city of Killeen will be ending free bulk trash collection, starting May 30. Moving forward, residents will have to call in or schedule online for bulk collection. The difference between the two systems is that the latter allows drivers to plan ahead for excess trash collection.
The city is expected to revisit the topic of bulk collection in October, when the city typically does a fall collection event.
Until then, residents have been encouraged to drop off bulk trash at the solid waste transfer station, 12200 State Highway 195. Residents can drop off up to 300 pounds of trash in their first trip every month, but will be charged for every subsequent trip after the first. The transfer station is open to Killeen residents only, who are asked to bring a copy of their latest water bill as proof of residency.
Harker Heights man accused of transporting 22 pounds of marijuana
The police department in Itasca, a town between Waco and Fort Worth, arrested a Harker Heights resident this week after finding that he was in possession of 22 pounds of marijuana and transporting it to Harker Heights, police said.
Police said they could not release the name of the man, who is in his mid-30s, because the case still being under investigation, Itasca Police Department Lt. William Fausnacht said last week.
Investigators are trying to do a search warrant on the man’s cellphone.
According to a social media post from the Itasca police, the suspect was travelling from Oklahoma City to Harker Heights on Monday with 22 vacuum sealed bundles of various strains of marijuana. Each bundle weighed approximately one pound.
Killeen council election to be recounted by hand, box by box Sunday
A recount of the votes cast in the May 7 Killeen City Council election will be done Sunday by hand and “will likely take most of the day,” officials said.
City and Bell County officials are conducting the recount after the fourth-place finisher — incumbent City Councilwoman Mellisa Brown — filed for the recount on Tuesday, halting the city’s plans that night to swear in new council members and say farewell to the incumbents who lost after the initial vote count.
Brown received 1,748 votes in the council at-large election, 26 votes behind of Ramon Alvarez, who placed third with 1,774 votes.
Killeen school board moves forward on $1.6 million for stadium turf
The Killeen school board has approved the selection of an architect for a $1.6 million turf replacement project for Leo Buckley Stadium at Killeen High School.
According to the action sheet given to the Killeen Independent School District board at a Tuesday night meeting: “The existing artificial turf field at Leo Buckley Stadium was installed in Summer 2012 and is due for replacement.”
The board previously approved the project, and on Tuesday night approved PBK Architects, Inc. for the work. Also according to the action sheet, there is a crown — used to help drain the field — in the middle of the field which creates challenges for athletic and fine arts events.
The project is expected to cost $1.6 million and the cost will include architect and engineering fees, construction costs and city permitting fees.
The top 10 most read stories on kdhnews.com from May 15 through May 21 were:
1) “‘He did not deserve to die:’ Fort Hood soldier’s mother wants answers” — https://bit.ly/3G8Lhg3
2) “Big retail store coming to Killeen” — https://bit.ly/3G5Vgm2
3) “KISD student in jail after being accused of threatening a teacher” — https://bit.ly/3PLCcy6
4) “Copperas Cove ISD drastically raises teacher pay; all other employees to get bump, too” — https://bit.ly/3ldtSJc
5) “Killeen garbage: City to end bulk trash collection, raise employee pay” — https://bit.ly/3PtLgHL
6) “Harker Heights shooting leaves one injured” — https://bit.ly/3a3eM6L
7) “‘It’s not mine:’ Killeen police find marijuana during traffic stop” — https://bit.ly/38MxZt4
8) “Two boil water notices posted for Killeen residents” — https://bit.ly/3wKXAed
9) “11 arrests, 10 assaults reported Sunday” — https://bit.ly/3luTXnt
10) “Rabbit Fest kicking off in Copperas Cove” — https://bit.ly/3agKfCI
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.