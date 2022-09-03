Killeen resumes bulk trash collection
Killeen last week resumed full-service curbside bulk trash collection — more than three months after it was temporarily halted because of workforce issues.
Curbside bulk trash collection was suspended in the city of Killeen beginning the week of May 30 to help combat a staffing shortage and high turnover, the city said in a news release last week.
Solid Waste staffing is back at full capacity, the city announced.
Bulk collection services will be provided on the regularly scheduled collection day, and fees will be assessed on monthly bills, as shown in the adopted fee schedule. Items must be placed curbside no later than 7 a.m. but not earlier than one day before the scheduled collection day.
Nolanville council rips Oncor for power outages
Sparks flew last week as the Nolanville City Council addressed a recent power outage that affected more than 2,000 residents in the city.
Oncor regional manager Jose Guzman said the Aug. 19 outage affected approximately 2,200 residents after a driver ran into a critical point in the system’s infrastructure. A subsequent outage just days later cut 600 residents from the electric grid.
Guzman’s statements at last week’s meeting did little to calm the City Council members, who each stated that the complaints they have heard from their neighbors regarding Oncor’s power outage are regular and constant.
COVID-19 affecting classrooms once again
After one full week of school, at least one Central Texas College class switched from in-person to virtual learning last week after students reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, CTC has recorded seven positive student COVID-19 cases as well as another seven cases among CTC employees for the 2022-23 school year, CTC spokesman Bruce Vasbinder said Wednesday.
Vasbinder confirmed one chemistry class was moved to virtual format this week due to possible COVID-19 exposure.
The CTC spokesman said the college is following COVID-19 cleaning protocol to include fogging areas where COVID-19 positive students or employees have been on campus.
Mistrial declared in Temple murder case involving two Killeen women
After deliberating for seven hours Tuesday, a Bell County jury failed to reach verdicts in the combined murder trial of two Killeen women accused of fatally shooting a Temple teenager.
The 12-person panel heard testimony for almost a week and a half in the Dec. 5, 2018, shooting death of Isaac Kohlhaas, 18, during an attempted robbery at the Walmart parking lot, 6801 W. Adams Ave. in Temple. Rashari Nae Fonne Brent and Chelsea Gabrielle Swint, both 22, were both charged with murder.
Two other defendants, Jazlyn Miller and Veronica Martin, also are charged in the incident and awaiting their respective days in court. Miller faces a robbery charge while Veronica Martin also is charged with murder.
New Killeen retail store announces opening date
The new Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply, at 701 E. Central Expressway in Killeen, announced last week the store is aiming to open on Oct. 4.
The company is hiring for multiple store positions.
“We will initially hire around 50 team members and the salary will range from $12 to $18 depending on experience,” Murdoch’s officials said Thursday.
Officials said they need to finish certain areas of construction, stock products and train the employees before they can officially open.
Murdoch’s — which is moving into the building that formerly housed Overstock Furniture & Mattress and Gander Mtn. — sells outdoor furniture, grills, clothing, recreation gear, pet and ranching supplies and more.
