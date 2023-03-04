Chickens now allowed in Killeen city limits
Killeen City Council members on Tuesday adopted a backyard chicken ordinance that allows residents to keep several birds on their properties.
The ordinance went into effect on March 1 and allows up to eight hens — but no roosters — in the city.
The city council voted 6-1, with Councilman Ken Wilkerson providing the lone dissenting vote.
Craft named lone finalist for San Antonio-area district
Killeen Independent School District Superintendent John Craft has informed the Killeen ISD Board of Trustees that he is the lone finalist for superintendent of the Northside ISD in San Antonio, according to a Monday KISD release.
Northside has about 102,000 students and close to 6,800 teachers. Killeen ISD has about 45,000 students and over about 2,800 teachers.
Craft joined Killeen ISD as the deputy superintendent in 2012 and was named superintendent of schools in January 2015.
Coryell County ex-jailer indicted on sex charge
A Coryell County man was indicted on a felony charge after a woman who was incarcerated in that county’s jail accused him of trying to sexually assault her last year while he was working as a jailer at the facility.
Michael Christopher Griego, 21, of Gatesville was indicted on a third-degree felony charge of attempted sexual assault.
He was released from jail after posting a bond of $15,000, on the felony charge, and $5,000, on a misdemeanor charge of official oppression, according to the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office’s Custodian of Records.
Heights council rejects waste collection rate hike above contractual cap
The Harker Heights City Council voted Tuesday to disallow a requested increase in the city’s solid waste collection rates that exceeded the allowable cap in the city’s contract.
Waste Management of Texas, citing increases in diesel fuel prices, inflation and other costs, last week requested an additional 5% increase, on top of the 5% cap authorized in the company’s contract with the city.
Per the contract, the fuel surcharge increase or decrease in any one year shall not exceed 5%, regardless of the diesel fuel price.
Killeen council members delay vote on city hall design
Following a nearly hour-long debate on Tuesday, Killeen City Council members delayed hiring an architect to conceptually design a new city hall and municipal court complex.
The proposed $108,295 professional services agreement with Brinkley Sargent Wiginton Architects of Austin would return the results of a needs assessment to council members as well as the conceptual layout of a new city hall — just one part of a bond election officials may call for November.
The top 10 most read stories on kdhnews.com from Feb. 26 through March 4 were:
1) “Ribbon-cutting to be held for new Cajun restaurant in Killeen” — http://bit.ly/3SOqUuF
2) “Arrest made after Killeen police find THC gummies” — http://bit.ly/41ImSrU
3) “Tornado watch issued for Bell, Coryell and Lampasas” — http://bit.ly/3ZE3F8P
4) “Motown Downtown a success for 2nd annual event” — http://bit.ly/3SWFXmb
5) “Coryell County ex-jailer indicted on sex charge” — http://bit.ly/3YqUIie
6) “7 arrested after bust in Coryell County” — http://bit.ly/3yj3Fzn
7) “Belton Police: Killeen man ate marijuana cigarette during arrest” — http://bit.ly/3ZDeN5W
8) “Killeen woman hides fugitive, sentenced to probation” — http://bit.ly/3KT7B1u
9) “1st Cavalry Division bids farewell to ‘First Team’s’ command sergeant major” — http://bit.ly/3KWPt6H
10) “Ronnie Wood: Jeff Beck wouldn’t have coped being in The Rolling Stones” — http://bit.ly/3SOrWXz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.