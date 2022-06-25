FBI raids Killeen church
The FBI conducted a raid on a north Killeen church last week, officials confirmed.
FBI Special Agent Carmen Portillo confirmed to the Herald Thursday afternoon the FBI was “executing court authorized law enforcement activity today in the vicinity of the intersection of Massey St. and E. Rancier Ave., in Killeen, Texas.”
A Facebook video shared Thursday appeared to show multiple federal agents and at least one Killeen police officer outside of the Assembly of Prayer Christian Church, 1013 Massey Street, in Killeen Thursday morning. At least eight law enforcement officials can be seen in the video, which has hundreds of comments. A Killeen police vehicle was seen blocking the parking lot to the church in the video.
Thousands attend annual Freedom Festival and fireworks show
Despite the temperatures being in the low 100’s, thousands of people made a stop at Fort Hood Stadium on Friday to celebrate the annual Freedom Fest and watch the fireworks show.
Many local food trucks and frozen treats were available for festival-goers to enjoy and keep cool. Inside the stadium, attendees got to enjoy live music from the First Calvary Band, learn about animals with Zoomagination, play games, and make fun crafts.
The festivities included a fireworks show.
Fort Hood held the event 10 days early, officials said, to give soldiers and their families time to participate in other Fourth of July events going on in Killeen, Copperas Cove and other surrounding cities.
Unusual 2017 Killeen murder to be featured on TV show
One of Killeen’s most unusual murder cases will be featured on an episode of the true-crime show “Fear Thy Neighbor” on Monday.
It was the elderly age of both the victim — who was 80 years old — and the perpetrator — who was 84 years old at the time of the shooting, that are among the factors that made the case unusual. Both men also were veterans of the U.S. Army and had long marriages and close families.
“The Next Door War” will have its initial broadcast on Monday, June 27, at 9 p.m. on the Investigation Discovery channel.
Couple wanted in Amber Alert case considering legal action against Harker Heights Police Department
A Harker Heights couple accused of kidnapping a baby in a statewide Amber Alert said Thursday they plan to take legal action against the Harker Heights Police Department.
The couple said the police knew they had been caring for the baby and her two older siblings long before the department issued an Amber Alert about 1:15 a.m. Monday.
The two women, Rotoyia Vertison, 33, and Runnesha Vertison, 29, are a married couple living in Harker Heights, according to the Harker Heights Police Department, which has accused the women of kidnapping the baby and say they have warrants out for both women.
Rotoyia Vertison said in a phone call Thursday the couple is talking with their attorney about taking legal action against the department for the claims against them.
Killeen-based water board approves bond order for backup power project
With area cities except one offering official approval for Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1’s backup power project at the Belton plant, the district’s board of directors approved the bond order to issue the debt. Copperas Cove’s official approval last week left just Killeen, which is expected to vote on the matter this week.
How much each city is expected to pay of the just north of $12 million project could change slightly, however, according to Ricky Garrett, general manager of WCID-1.
What each city’s commitment hinges on is the interest rate the water district secures in the bond market. Garry Kimball, the district’s financial advisor, explained Wednesday morning that the recent U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes may impact the district on the bond market.
Kimball explained to the board that right now, he and the district are budgeting on a projected 4.75% interest rate.
