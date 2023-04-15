Council members in split vote agree to hire architect for city hall conceptual design
In a split vote on Tuesday, Killeen City Council members agreed to hire an architect to complete the conceptual layout of a new city hall and municipal court complex.
Council Members Riakos Adams, Michael Boyd, Ken Wilkerson, Jessica Gonzalez and Ramon Alvarez voted to contract Brinkley Sargent Wiginton Architects of Austin to complete the conceptual layout and needs assessment.
Nina Cobb and Jose Segarra voted against it.
Trust, transparency key concerns for Killeen ISD parents at town hall
Residents during the last of three town halls hosted by JG Consulting on Monday evening said the next superintendent of Killeen ISD must be a dynamic communicator who’s focused on transparency.
About 30 people attended the latest town hall event at Nolan Middle School.
Killeen ISD officials in March signed a $40,000 contract with JG Consulting to conduct its search for a superintendent to succeed John Craft, whose first day in the same role with Northside ISD near San Antonio was April 4.
Consistent with the other two town halls in April, participants were asked questions about their goals and aspirations for the next superintendent, reasons to celebrate the district and the challenges facing it and about what kind of leader they want for Killeen ISD.
The Killeen school board is working to hire a new KISD superintendent before the next school year begins.
Nichols files suit against Killeen over Proposition A
Bell County Attorney Jim Nichols’ lawsuit challenging the adoption of Killeen’s adoption of Proposition A — the ordinance decriminalizing possession of misdemeanor amounts of marijuana — has been filed.
That is according to Precinct 4 Bell County Commissioner Louie Minor.
Filed in the 146th Judicial District Court in Belton on Tuesday, the lawsuit is “seeking declaratory relief ... against the city of Killeen’s actions as unconstitutional; and seeking injunctive relief in district court against the city of Killeen from enforcing either the special order or ordinance; and seeking injunctive relief against the city of Killeen from punishing police officers for enforcing marijuana laws under the Health and Safety Code, Penal Code, and Code of Criminal Procedure.”
5 finalists chosen for Killeen police chief
Five finalists have been named for the final stage in the interview process ahead of naming a new police chief for Killeen, city officials announced in a news release Monday.
The finalists include KPD Assistant Police Chief Alex Gearhart; Keith Humphrey, former police chief Little Rock, Ark.; Pedro Lopez Jr., Houston ISD police chief; Chris Vallejo, a senior law enforcement official with Austin Police Department; and Ellwood Thomas Witten Jr,, chief deputy for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
Another round of lawyers quit Marvin Guy defense team; long-awaited trial delayed again
In a story at the end of last year, the Herald asked a rhetorical question: Could 2023 be the year in which Bell County’s oldest capital murder case is resolved?
Prior to this week, with a trial date set for next month and at least 49 subpoenas issued, it appeared likely that a jury finally would decide whether Marvin Louis Guy would spend the rest of his life in a Texas prison or go free after nine years in the county jail.
By the end of a 30-minute hearing on Wednesday afternoon in the 27th Judicial District Court, three defense attorneys had explained why they were quitting and the judge had decided that with one defense attorney left, the trial would have to be delayed.
