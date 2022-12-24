Week in Review

The sign of an auto dealership in Killeen gives a nod to the line of a popular holiday song written in 1944 as it scrolls its messages Friday morning. A cold front slammed into the Central Texas area Thursday afternoon.

 Herald | File

Arctic blast chills Central Texas, shatters records

Overnight low temperatures last week shattered previous records — including one from 1953 — as the Central Texas area received some residual weather conditions from the bomb cyclone in the northern part of the states.

