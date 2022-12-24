Arctic blast chills Central Texas, shatters records
Overnight low temperatures last week shattered previous records — including one from 1953 — as the Central Texas area received some residual weather conditions from the bomb cyclone in the northern part of the states.
The cold front rapidly pushed into the area Thursday, dropping temperatures from the 40s to the 20s in only a couple of hours.
The cold weather caused multiple water pipes to break, creating icy patches along roadways. It also contributed to the loss of power for thousands of customers in Central Texas, according to Oncor officials.
Bell County to sue Killeen over ordinance
In a unanimous vote on Dec. 22, Bell County commissioners agreed to file a lawsuit against Killeen over the city’s adoption of Proposition A — the ballot measure that decriminalized misdemeanor possession of marijuana in Killeen.
Their 5-0 vote came following an hour-long executive session about filing the lawsuit. About 35 people attended the special meeting. County Judge David Blackburn attended the meeting remotely.
The decision allows Bell County Attorney Jim Nichols to seek declaratory relief “authorizing peace officers licensed by the state of Texas to fully enforce marijuana laws as it is their duty to prevent and suppress crime under Section 2.13 of the Texas Code of Criminal Procedure.”
Killeen residents on Nov. 8 approved Proposition A with 69% of the vote. Then, on Dec. 6, council members in a 4-3 vote amended Proposition A by removing Section 22-83, which prevents Killeen police from using the odor of marijuana or hemp as probable cause for search or seizure.
Thousands affected by boil-water notice in Killeen after pipe break
Nearly 3,500 customers were ordered to boil their water last week after a water pipe broke.
Of that number, 3,196 were residential, 238 were commercial businesses, 12 were institutional to include churches, schools, etc; one electrical substation and 34 vacant areas, mostly empty or parking lots.
The boil-water notice caused at least one business to temporarily close and others to change up their menu items.
Killeen Food Care Center distributes Christmas groceries to 200 people
A few people began to line up outside the Killeen Food Care Center on Dec. 20 in the dark.
By 7 a.m. there were more than 150 people, and by a little past 8 a.m. the line had grown to the limit of 200 for the Christmas food distribution event.
The Center’s Executive Director Ray Cockrell, in a handmade crocheted Santa ball cap, warmly greeted each person.
The 200 people and families who were able to collect groceries from the center were delighted with the selections. Each person received either a frozen ham or turkey, canned goods, bread and baked goods and fresh salad greens.
