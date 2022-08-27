Killeen City Cemetery completely full, city says
There are no more plots for sale at Killeen’s city cemetery.
According to city officials, the Killeen City Cemetery rests on 51 acres of land. Only 29 acres are used for burial locations of 10,000 plots. The other 22 acres of land is used to accommodate roads and walkways, a funeral pavilion, a maintenance building and the main office.
According to the city’s website, the cemetery originally began as a family cemetery in 1856. The City of Killeen took over the cemetery in 1950. The cemetery serves as the final resting place to around 10,000 people, and the remaining 500 plots have been sold, according to the city.
City officials said there are other cemeteries in Killeen, not owned by the city, that residents can use.
Killeen City Council unanimously adopts new comprehensive plan
In a unanimous decision Tuesday, Killeen City Council members adopted a new comprehensive plan with no debate.
On Aug. 16, Verdunity of Dallas CEO Kevin Shepherd told council members that adopting the plan wasn’t enough — that it must be implemented if they want to avoid a budget crisis. His remarks came after Councilman Michael Boyd asked what the city would “stand to lose” if the comprehensive plan went the way of the one adopted in 2010.
In November 2020, council members agreed to pay Verdunity $349,140 to develop a comprehensive plan. Following public meetings, data gathering and stakeholders’ input, including from the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee, the plan was approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Central to the comprehensive plan are funding gaps “between needs and revenues, a lack of alignment between your values, your plans, your policies (and) your projects and culture of apathy,” Shepherd said earlier this month.
KISD passes historic half-a-billion-dollar budget, tax rate
After nearly two hours of discussion, the Killeen school board passed its largest budget to date and a tax rate that, while pennies lower than the current rate, will raise property owners’ tax bills.
Tuesday evening, the Killeen Independent School District board of trustees voted 6-0, with board member JoAnn Purser absent, to approve the district’s fiscal year 2023 budget of $517 million funding operations at more than 50 campuses across Fort Hood, Killeen, Harker Heights and Nolanville.
In a separate vote of 5-1, with board member Oliver Mintz in opposition and Purser absent, Killeen ISD’s board set the tax rate for fiscal year 2023 at $1.0166 per $100 property valuation.
According to the Bell County Appraisal District, under the district’s approved tax rate, an average home appraised at $163,228 will owe $1,659 in property taxes to KISD for fiscal year 2023. Net taxable property values increased 17.4% this year to $11.7 billion, according to the school district.
HOP ridership remains stagnant following height of pandemic, officials say
Officials with the Hill Country Transit District, which runs the HOP public bus system, told Killeen City Council members on Tuesday that ridership remains below expectations following the height of the pandemic.
But that number is improving, and providing even a moderate expansion of service to Killeen customers will require more money and “innovative” thinking.
Hill Country’s Killeen division budget is just over $4.8 million. Its total budget is about $10.3 million. The transit district operates the HOP — a regional public system that operates in a nine-county area. In the Killeen Urban Division, that includes Harker Heights, Killeen and Copperas Cove and Nolanville. The Temple Urban Division covers Belton and Temple.
The top 10 most read stories on kdhnews.com this week were:
1) “Killeen police respond, put crime tape up at Bush’s Chicken” — https://bit.ly/3TfVs8F
2) “Killeen woman sentenced to 20 days in jail and probation for shooting man” — https://bit.ly/3Asu9PN
3) “Update: 2 dead in Nolanville crash” — https://bit.ly/3wxozKY
4) “Inappropriate touching leads to prison sentence for Killeen man” — https://bit.ly/3dPK1nJ
5) “Heights man sentenced to decades in prison for murdering Killeen music minister” — https://bit.ly/3PTSPXg
6) “Dozens attend burial of Marine Corps vet who had no family present” — https://bit.ly/3PX9RDL
7) “Man admitted to trying to return to victim’s house with guns, police say” — https://bit.ly/3POA0Vi
8) “Two Killeen women on trial in shooting death of Temple teen” — https://bit.ly/3pNm43d
9) “Missing Killeen woman found safe” — https://bit.ly/3R2xPyY
10) “Killeen ISD board talks cyber security, ransom” — https://bit.ly/3dXAFGG
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.